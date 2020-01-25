Weston backs coach Mackay relishing 'biggest game of season' against Barnstaple

Weston celebrate scoring their second try against Exeter University. (Picture: Josh Thomas) Archant

Weston backs coach James Mackay has said Saturday's encounter with South West Premier leaders Barnstaple is their 'biggest one' of the season so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls go into their match at The Recreational Ground with confidence after overcoming Exeter University to make it 13 home games unbeaten.

And Mackay knows a lot is riding on this game as Weston look to move further up the table in their promotion bid.

"That's the biggest one for us," said Mackay.

"That's going to be a real hard game for us. Barnstaple have really dominated their games and we want to go toe-to-toe with them, so we will have to wait and see, but I think it'll be a cracking game.

"It's been a few seasons since we've been pushing for promotion to the top. We don't want to let the opportunity slip and relax and not think we have to win every game.

"The mentality of the boys is very much taking each week as it comes, keep getting better and providing we do that, we should continue to improve performances and wins will hopefully follow."

Last Saturday saw the first of two consecutive games at home and Mackay was delighted with victory over the Devon students after their defeat earlier in the season.

"It's a massive win for us," he added. "We came into this game really targeting it after we lost away to Exeter.

"This was a real payback victory for us and the boys will be very, very pleased with the performance. They really ground out that win in a pretty intense game."

This weekend is also the 40th anniversary of when Weston played London Welsh in the John Player Cup and Mackay is delighted to see players from the past still come and support the team.

"It means a lot when we have a big crowd and we have the old guard watching, there's that extra element of pride that goes into the performances," he added.

"Hopefully it brings out the best in each of the players. They don't want to let the shirt down, the badge down and they certainly didn't.

"The future is massively bright for the club, especially with all the development plans and the anniversary of the game will hopefully bring a good crowd down here.

"We will hopefully bring out a really good performance from the boys, so we will have to wait and see."