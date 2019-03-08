Emphatic Weston celebrate biggest home win of season over Exmouth to go second

Weston bounced back in emphatic fashion after their disappointing result at Exeter University, with a magnificent 80 minutes of intelligent hard working rugby which ended in a 63-7 win over Exmouth at The Recreation Ground.

Based on a superb defence, Weston opened up time and time again with some sweeping 15-man rugby which Exmouth had no answer to and scored their first try in the second minute.

Flanker Ben Tothill was on the receiving end of centre Huw Morgan's inside pass before fly-half Dan Lomax added the extras.

Lomax did the same a few minutes later, following number eight Brad Talbot's quick tap and charge from a penalty, before adding a penalty.

Left wing Mitch Salisbury got on the end of a fine break by skipper Marcus Nel before Talbot added his second try from another dominant scrum as Weston went into half time 27-0 up.

The second half began with another Lomax penalty before the pack took complete control as props Sam Coles and Ollie Streeter - along with hooker Adam Fisher - all produced wonderful indvidual displays.

And when Exmouth had the ball, the hosts defended for their lives and it was from a turnover that Nel passed on to superb scrum-half Kadin Brocks who fed Salisbury and his inside pass gave Talbot his hat-trick.

Lomax added the extras, but he couldn't repeat the trick when full-back Robbie Mackay galloped through a massive gap following a great catch and release by right wing Alex Howman.

Talbot then strolled over for his fourth following a scrum.

Howman got in on the act with a long-range effort before Mackay then added to his earlier try to round off the scoring.

The visitors were awarded a penalty try at the end when Weston had two men in the bin but it was really crumbs from a rich man's table as the hosts celebrated a big win.

Talbot's four tries were well deserved for a towering performance and Ash Russell was once again outstanding, as were all the whole pack.

Brocks and Lomax, playing together for the first time this season, made a massive difference with their decision making and distribution in what was undoubtedly Weston's best performance of the season.