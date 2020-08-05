Weston Rugby Club call on local businesses to sponsor their players ahead of new season

Weston Rugby Club stand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have announced the 2020/21 club memberships are now set for renewal and at £350 plus VAT a player can be sponsored.

Last season saw over 20 players have their membership sponsored by local businesses.

And to get the most out of your money you will receive your list numbered, players full membership costs, additional kit bundle, player photo and sponsor logo in the first team match day programme (regardless of team the player normally represents).

If player is selected for the first XV there will be a tannoy announcement of the sponsor pre-match, and then again every time a player scores a try or kicks a goal.

Both players and sponsors should contact Jon Filer on jon@brunelpi.co.uk or 07711224564 to organise having your membership for next season sponsored.

He will then be able to put you in touch with a a player to sponsor for the season.