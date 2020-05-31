Weston Rugby Club complete historical campaign with a special virtual Awards Night

Weston held their end of season annual awards night on Zoom due to the country being in lockdown. Archant

Weston Rugby Club celebrated an historic 2019-20 campaign with their end of season awards night.

Around 60 players and coaching staff attended the event on Zoom after the club was closed because of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

After inspiring talks by club chair Peter Land, women’s section representative Tracey Williams, mini and junior section Keith Burke, club captain Marcus Nel, it was Director of Rugby Sam Waterman who presented the first award of the evening for Club Member of the Year.

Both Waterman and Williams were nominated alongside Chris Young, Mark Walker and Kay Kaschek.

And the winner of the award was Young, who Waterman called the “one person who stands out and stands out for me in many ways on and off the pitch. He’s the bloke I love to call a mate.”

Up next was The Clive Sibley Award, which recognises unsung heroes at the club.

In the nominated category were Chris Heath, Olly Ridge, Keith Bisedee and Duncan Kingscott, and it was Kingscottt who picked up the accolades.

Up next was The Ann Whatley Trophy presented by Marcus Nel, which is an award is aimed at the under-18s, who are a big part of the club and uphold the values of the game through their loyalty on and off the field.

In a tight race between all three nominees, Bryony Shepherd, Edward Land and Tom Burge, it was Burge who came on top.

Williams presented the Peter Spencer Award which – like the trophy named after Whatley is another memorial award – focuses on someone who has given the club loyal service on the pitch or off it.

Again, there were three nominations John Bamsey, Ann Davies and Young and it was Young who won the award.

Up next was an award chosen by the players in the form of the Players’ Supporter of the Year.

Nel said there was “more to it than what goes on the pitch” before revealing William Sugg was the winner.

The last award of the evening was the Chairs Award and what was probably one of the most emotional awards of the night.

The Club’s Chair may choose a member of the club who in their opinion stood out and was presented by Weston chairman Land, who said: “We are a club of tradition and I have felt as though I have been challenging that tradition throughout.

“There was just something particular about this moment where one person – without wishing to decry three other heroes who were saving a man’s life – just stood out.”

Those men in question were Tom Grice and Liv James along with Mike Young, Jamie Whiting and Mel James, who all picked up The Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate for their contribution on that day in January.

But it was James who picked the Chairs Award as the night ended, leaving the club in a good place ahead of next season.

In another awards celebration held a week earlier Alex Howman picked up the Players’ Player and first XV Player of the season honours.

Ben Tothill picked up the Young Player of the Season, while Young secured the United Players’ Player of the season and would go on to make it three triumphs for the week and Aaron Soloman who picked up the United XV Player of the Year.

In the Athletic section the Player of the Season went to Lucas Williamson, followed by Nick Hawken winning the Players’ Player of the Season.