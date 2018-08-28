Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston gained sweet revenge over South West Premier rivals Ivybridge with a 26-6 win to open up a nine-point gap above the bottom three.

Beaten 24-20 when the sides met in early October, when Weston felt they had been denied a late penalty try, the home side came under early pressure in the return.

Third-placed Ivybridge began with plenty of energetic running, but met a solid Weston defence and had to settle for a penalty from Pinkus on nine minutes.

The home side regained possession from the restart and quickly built momentum, recycling the ball through several phases and going close twice before Marcus Nel finally broke through for the first try of the afternoon, which was converted by James Mackay.

The game remained close, but Ivybridge saw more of their attacking moves stalled by great defensive work from Weston.

Pinkus took the chance to kick a second penalty to close the gap to one point midway through the first half, but the visitors received a yellow card for breakdown infringements after some excellent driving play by Westno.

Mackay kicked the penalty to the corner and Weston used their catch and drive to good effect, going through a couple of phases before hooker Mike Hocking touched down from the driving maul to make it 12-6.

Ivybridge thought they had broken through soon after with an intercepted pass but the player was tackled and the scoreline remained unchanged.

Weston did add to the tally moments later, though, as Hocking intercepted and broke away, with great support play leading to another driving maul and Brad Talbot touching down for a third try, converted by Mackay.

Ivybridge were unable to contain Weston and an attempted clearance was fielded by MacKay who found brother Robbie to pass to wing Alex Howman and he swerved past two defenders, ran into more space and outstripped the defence to touch down for the bonus-point try.

Mackay converted again as Weston opened up a 20-point gap and the second half was a damp affair as strong winds and driving rain hampered both sides.

Weston’s defence was secure and they attacked when they could, coming close on two occasions. But there was no further scoring and Weston will return to action on February 9 with a trip to Brixham.