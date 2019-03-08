Strong second-half display by Weston sees them move to top of South West Premier
PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 October 2019
Archant
Weston went top of South West Premier after a hard fought 32-13 victory over Launceston at the Recreational Ground.
In difficult conditions, Weston started the game with the elements in their favour and after 10 minutes took the lead when right wing Alex Howman found his way over in the left flank to finish a sweeping 15-man move.
Fly-half Dan Lomax added the extras with a fine kick from wide out.
The Cornish All Blacks cut the lead with a penalty through Dan Pearce, but the hosts added to their lead soon after when scrum half Ross Bennett was on hand to benefit from number eight Brad Talbot's break from a scrum.
The visitors then had their best spell of the match but heroic defence kept them at bay led by the tackling and work rate of flankers Jacob Cox and Ben Tothill.
Weston eventually infringed once too often and the All Blacks cut their lead to six with another Pearce Penalty.
Lomax, however increased the lead to nine by half time with a well taken penalty.
The second half saw Weston turn the screw and following disruption at a Launceston scrum Tothill's brilliant tackle on the oppositions scrum half allowed veteran lock Ash Russell to gallop over.
Lomax converted but couldn't repeat the feat when Talbot tapped and went over to earn Weston a bonus point after scoring their fourth try of an entertaining game.
The visitors cut the lead after a converted try from Greg Thomas but Weston had the last laugh when centre Cameron Maslen was on hand to benefit from yet another Talbot break to put his side within reach of top spot.
And after defeats to Barnstaple and Maidenhead, there was big cheers at the final whistle as Weston moved to first place.
As well as the back row who were immense throughout replacement lock Tom Sugg, who came on for the injured Dan Spelman near half time, was quite outstanding.
Bennett and Lomax played the conditions well and Russell was his usual workhorse self and full back Robbie Mackay always looked dangerous.
Weston now have a weekend off before visiting Maidenhead on November 9 which could prove a very important match at Braywick Park.