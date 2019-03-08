Strong second-half display by Weston sees them move to top of South West Premier

Tight-Head Prop Ollie Streeter in action for Weston druing their 32-13 win over Launceston. Picture: JOSH THOMAS Archant

Weston went top of South West Premier after a hard fought 32-13 victory over Launceston at the Recreational Ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cameron Maslen scores Weston's fifth try of their 32-13 win over Launceston. Picture: JOSH THOMAS Cameron Maslen scores Weston's fifth try of their 32-13 win over Launceston. Picture: JOSH THOMAS

In difficult conditions, Weston started the game with the elements in their favour and after 10 minutes took the lead when right wing Alex Howman found his way over in the left flank to finish a sweeping 15-man move.

Fly-half Dan Lomax added the extras with a fine kick from wide out.

The Cornish All Blacks cut the lead with a penalty through Dan Pearce, but the hosts added to their lead soon after when scrum half Ross Bennett was on hand to benefit from number eight Brad Talbot's break from a scrum.

The visitors then had their best spell of the match but heroic defence kept them at bay led by the tackling and work rate of flankers Jacob Cox and Ben Tothill.

Brad Talbolt in action for Weston during their 32-13 win over Launceston. Brad Talbolt in action for Weston during their 32-13 win over Launceston.

Weston eventually infringed once too often and the All Blacks cut their lead to six with another Pearce Penalty.

Lomax, however increased the lead to nine by half time with a well taken penalty.

The second half saw Weston turn the screw and following disruption at a Launceston scrum Tothill's brilliant tackle on the oppositions scrum half allowed veteran lock Ash Russell to gallop over.

Lomax converted but couldn't repeat the feat when Talbot tapped and went over to earn Weston a bonus point after scoring their fourth try of an entertaining game.

Tom Sugg in action for Weston during their 32-13 win over Launceston. Tom Sugg in action for Weston during their 32-13 win over Launceston.

The visitors cut the lead after a converted try from Greg Thomas but Weston had the last laugh when centre Cameron Maslen was on hand to benefit from yet another Talbot break to put his side within reach of top spot.

And after defeats to Barnstaple and Maidenhead, there was big cheers at the final whistle as Weston moved to first place.

As well as the back row who were immense throughout replacement lock Tom Sugg, who came on for the injured Dan Spelman near half time, was quite outstanding.

Bennett and Lomax played the conditions well and Russell was his usual workhorse self and full back Robbie Mackay always looked dangerous.

Weston now have a weekend off before visiting Maidenhead on November 9 which could prove a very important match at Braywick Park.