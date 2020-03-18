Weston’s defeat at Exmouth has left them with it all to do admits skipper Nel

Weston captain Marcus Nel says their 29-28 defeat at Exmouth has left them with a “challenging task” to move up to second place in the South West Premier in their quest for promotion.

For the first time this season, Darren Crompton’s side have fallen to thee successive defeats after losses to both Brixham and Newbury Blues on the road.

And Nel admits Saturday’s loss was “massively” disappointing and a “tough one” which they let slip after talking the lead twice.

“We allowed them back into the game too often despite a predictable game plan,” he said.

“We had ample opportunity to see off the game. The last three games were opportunities for us to make second place ours and we’ve now given ourselves more of a challenging task.”

When asked why the sudden run of form, Nel added: “The only thing that I can put it down to is a loss of momentum.

“We haven’t played very many games since November and the ones we have played have been against teams that are very beatable, so I’d say it has to be momentum.”

Despite the frustration of Saturday’s loss, Nel was happy with the effort shown by his team, saying: “It is good to be pushing games right till the end, but we need to be doing that more consistently for 80 minutes.”

Nel insisted he wasn’t worried, especially going into such a busy period, but the impact of the coronavirus threatens to delay the season.

“I’m not, because I know what we are capable of,” he said. “In terms of the games building up, we have had no indication what will happen with the league, but I can’t see it going on with the Rugby Football Union saying no rugby will be played until the middle of April.

“I’m just going to have to support the club in whatever decisions are made. I know as players, we will be encouraged to keep up our physical conditioning at home which will help with lots of different things during this time.”

With the season hanging in the balance, Nel insists it has had it’s good and bad moments.

“It’s been mixed, more ups than downs and a success in some respects,” added Nel.

“We’ve had opportunities to do well and unfortunately haven’t taken full advantage of them. This is something we’ll need to sort should the season continue or take into next season.”