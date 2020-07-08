Weston’s junior chairman Denning feels rugby club have a bright future ahead

Six Weston under 16s received gold caps to commerate the 50th anniversary. From right to left Huw Matthews, Tom Blythe, Danny Bamsey, Sam Crook, Jude Cresser and Ollie Ham. Archant

Weston RFC’s junior chairman Daniel Denning said despite feeling the season “sadly ended far too quickly” there is a bright future for his under-16s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In recognition of the hard work shown by the team, the club held their end of season awards recently.

The Players’ Player was won by Ollie Luscombe, while the most improved was picked up by George Holiday and the player of the year was won by Harvey Deane.

Danny Bamsey has also represented Bristol and Somerset, while Huw Matthews and John Flemming both represented Somerset.

“The season sadly ended far too quickly with many games cancelled due to terrible winter weather and then firmly stamped on by the coronavirus,” said Denning.

“This was a huge disappointment, which also meant the planned end of season tour also didn’t happen.

“It’s therefore important we concentrate on the positives we can gain from the season. All the lads worked hard in pre-season training and started to have a change in mentality from the previous season.

“The first couple of games did not go to plan, but the team stayed strong, kept their heads up and battled on. Their first massive leap came on a balmy September evening against neighbours Hornets in the first cup match.

“To a nearly packed stand of supporters (mainly girls between 14 and 16) both teams played a fantastic game of junior rugby with the majority of the crowd shouting for Hornets. The team displayed great heart and determination to beat their rivals and to change the shouts from the stand from Hornets to Weston!

“This victory came from passion, determination and shock from an opposition that possibly underestimated the task.”

He added: “Within a month and after a few close games in which the team finished a close second, we journeyed to play Bath Juniors.

“Everyone knew this would be a tall order, but the lads went for it for the whole game and produced end-to-end rugby.

“Sadly only Bath were to cross the whitewash but Weston met the ability of the opposition with team spirt and determination.

“Everyone watching the game – coaches, spectators, and all parents – enjoyed a good contest. Better luck next season.

“The rest of what was left of the season passed with mixed results, victories and defeats, but the team continued to mature and finished all contests with their heads held high and played some great rugby in parts.

“As a team we also picked up a couple of really good new players to strengthen the squad and hopefully these lads will continue and go on to represent the club in colts and then senior rugby.

“This team can show huge determination, passion and heart. They play a very good game of attacking rugby and as their characters develop and with these attributes in mind the future looks very bright for the team and hopefully many of the players will become future senior stars.”