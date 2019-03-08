Advanced search

Rugby: Weston make trip to Maidenhead

PUBLISHED: 14:30 08 November 2019

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston return to South West Premier action with a trip to Maidenhead on Saturday (3pm).

And they will be looking to maintain their hold on top spot, following a 32-13 win over Launceston two weeks ago.

Clubs took a break from league action last weekend due to the Rugby World Cup final taking place in Japan.

And having seen Eddie Jones' England suffer a 32-12 defeat at the hands of South Africa in Yokohama, Weston will seek a seventh win in nine outings this season.

Fourth-placed Maidenhead lost 14-12 at Okehampton in their most recent outing, but have recorded home wins over Newbury Blues and Exeter University so far this season, while losing the other match played on their own soil 36-33 to Ivybridge.

Weston seconds host Imperial in Somerset Premier, 2.30pm start.

Squads, Weston 1st XV (away Maidenhead, 10.15am meet): 15 Robbie Mackay, 14 Mitch Salisbury, 13 Huw Morgan, 12 Cam Maslen, 11 Alex Howman, 10 Dan Lomax, 9 Ross Bennett; 1 Sam Coles, 2 Adam Fisher, 3 Ollie Streeter, 4 Dan Spelman, 5 Tom Sugg, 6 Jacob Cox, 7 Ben Tothill, 8 Brad Talbot. Replacements: 16 George Bamsey, 17 Sam Fisher, 18 George Chapman.

United XV (home, Imperial (1pm meet): 15 Mike McCarthy, 14 Harry Charalambous, 13 Kieran Broomsgrove, 12 Jon Filer, 11 Toby Zahiri-Sellars, 10 Archie Tilsley, 9 Dan Press; 1 Tom Hocking, 2 Aaron Solomon, 3 Sol Ward, 4 Ross Chesher, 5 Dan Denning, 6 Rob Blackborow, 7 Mark Walker, 8 Dave Steele. Replacements: 16 Rhys Matthews, 17 Chris Ashworth, 18 Joe Ham.

