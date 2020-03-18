Weston move up to third in quest for promotion despite slender defeat at Exmouth

Despite a third straight defeat at Exmouth, Weston moved back into the top three of the South West Premier after claiming a couple of bonus points at the Imperial Ground.

But it was a game that could have gone either way, with both sides having periods of dominance but unable to inflict the killer blow.

Weston took the lead after four minutes when number eight Brad Talbot cut through to score under the posts with fly-half Archie Tilsley converting.

After Exmouth flanker Dave Bargent had to leave the field with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury, Weston weathered the storm and increased their lead through a Tilsley penalty in the 18th minute, but the 10-point gap was short lived as home fly-half George Meadows replied with a penalty.

After this the Cockles took advantage of their share of possession with a well-taken try by wing Lewis Geran which Meadows converted to level.

Weston didn’t take this lightly and soon retook the lead following a scrum, where Kadin Brocks released Talbot to the line before Meadows added another penalty to reduce the lead to two points at 15-13 at half-time.

Weston began the second half just like the first, but after Tilsley hit the post, Exmouth regained the advantage when a kick and chase by their other wing Henry Goldson resulted in a try, which Meadows did well to convert to give the hosts the lead for the first time.

After right-wing Chris Young was tackled into touch just short of the home line, Weston stole the lineout and after a couple of drives Exmouth infringed. The visitors elected to scrum and were rewarded when an excellent pass by skipper Marcus Nel found Sam Rees, who dived into the corner to even up the scores at 20-20.

The hosts then once again took the lead through the impressive Geran before the hard-working Brocks fed Rees, who raced 50 metres beating several defenders on his way to the line before Tilsley converted his try to give the visitors a two-point lead.

However, with time running out Meadows kicked a penalty to give the hosts the narrowest of victories to help in their relegation battle, but Weston moved back up to third with everything to play.

*The RFU suspended all rugby activity until April 14 due to the Coronavirus outbreak on Monday.