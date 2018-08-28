Weston narrowly defeated at home in testing conditions

Weston rugby v Drybrook, Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Weston narrowly lost to Drybrook in testing conditions, with the visitor’s two conversions being the difference.

Weston 10 pts

Drybrook 14 pts

On a very windy afternoon with frequent heavy blustery showers, Drybrook just held out for a narrow victory.

Weston started strongly and from a dominant set piece they were able to quickly build momentum. The backs were released by Brocks, back from injury, and Nel sliced through for the opening try. Kicking was made a lottery by the wind and the extras were missed.

There were few chances given the conditions, but Weston were on the front foot and following a good driving maul, the backs were set loose once more and Dickson joined the line from full-back to cross for Weston’s second try. Again the conversion went begging.

Drybrook’s fly-half showed great skills and controlled the game standing well back from Weston’s aggressive defence and for the next 20 minutes Weston could not get any possession and Drybrook broke out, against the run of play.

The opportunity to gather a fly-hacked ball was missed and Drybrook scored under the posts and the conversion was made.

Just before half time Drybrook used possession well and ran through a dozen phases working their way towards the line, eventually crashing over from short range for their second try, also converted.

The second half was a repeat of the last 20 minutes of the first half with Drybrook hanging onto the ball and Weston defending superbly and keeping Drybrook at bay.

A series of scrums and penalties in the dying minutes of the game with Weston less than 10 metres from the Drybrook line failed to bring Weston any reward, although they were held up once and thwarted several times very close to the line.

In a tight and even game, Drybrook just about hung on and registered their second win away from home and Weston will be disappointed that they could not quite force the win.