Weston maintain their unbeaten home form with narrow win over Camborne

Weston RFC V Camborne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston strecthed their unbeaten run at home to 11 games after securing a close hard fought 14-10 victory over Camborne.

Weston RFC V Camborne. Weston's second try Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston RFC V Camborne. Weston's second try Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In their first game for six weeks, due to the weather and the festive period and despite plenty of pluck and endeavour this was in the end not one of the more memorable games.

The home side started brightly and could have been up two or three times but for a misplaced pass or a more sensible option being taken.

However they did deservedly take the lead in the seventeenth minute when following two rampaging runs by number eight Brad Talbot, prop Ollie Streeter barrelled his way over to make fly half Dan Lomax's conversion a relatively simple straight forward one.

Weston applied more pressure but were unable to increase their lead due to some excellent Camborne defence and falling foul of the officials interpretation of the game.

Weston RFC V Camborne. Captain Marcus Nel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston RFC V Camborne. Captain Marcus Nel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Indeed very near to the end of the half the Cornishmen cut the lead with a penalty on one of their rare visits into the home half.

Weston were left frustrated and this carried on into the second period until eventually their undoubted superiority in the scrum was allowed to bear fruit with Talbot touching down from a pushover following a penalty. Lomax again converted on his 50th game for Weston. What then followed was a period of five yellow cards, two for Camborne and three for Weston in a game which was always keenly contested but never crossed the line.

After Weston went down to thirteen Camborne hit back with a catch and drive try from Neil Stanleick which was well converted from out wide to move the visitors four points behind the hosts.

And soon they were down to twelve men, as Camborne earned yet another penalty to make it over twenty in a game.

But their kick failed to find touch and full back Alex Howman caught and kicked it out to put an end to a most bizarre afternoon and give the Darren Crompton's side a hard earned victory.

Although rusty Weston worked hard for their victory and although the score line should have been more comfortable they did well to overcome all that happened on the pitch to secure the points.