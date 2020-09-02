Weston ready for NatWest RugbyForce weekend

Weston Rugby Club is taking part in NatWest RugbyForce 2020 this weekend.

The nationwide programme developed in partnership with England Rugby provides opportunity for clubs to open their doors to local communities, team members and volunteers to help make improvements to their clubs ahead of the return to rugby.

Clubs have been given the green light by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to play Ready4Rugby, an adapted non-contact game, and O2 Touch as they continue to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Postponed from June due to the coronavirus pandemic, Weston will be welcoming volunteers to the club on Saturday and Sunday (September 5-6) and asking them to pitch in and roll up their sleeves to carry out much needed repairs and upgrades to the club’s facilities.

Chair Peter Land said: “Many clubs across the country must have realised that there is more to their existence than its on-field activities. We are no different.

“NatWest RugbyForce is an ideal vehicle to invite players, sponsors and supporters here for a day to enable the club to achieve in a weekend what might otherwise take weeks. It is also a great chance to socialise outside.

“Willing hands are just as important as skilled hands. We simply want to get the club ready for rugby and have a good craic whilst doing so. The bar will be open, the BBQ will be fired up and current provisions allowing there will rugby on the big screen.

“On Sunday we will also be presenting Royal Humane Society Awards to Jamie Whiting, Mela James, Mike Young and Liv James for their resuscitation of club member Tom Grice when he collapsed at the club following a heart attack earlier this year. It promises to be a rewarding and productive weekend.”

NatWest is offering more help to support the rugby community than ever before, providing an opportunity for a record number of clubs to get involved in the programme, with grants ranging from £500 to £3000 awarded to clubs to help renovate facilities, helping to ensure clubs remain sustainable for longer in these challenging times.

Weston will continue to follow Government Coronavirus guidelines and ensure all activities fall within guidelines present at the time of the event to ensure safety of all participants.

If you would like to get involved and support the club, contact clubhouse manager Kieran Holden by email at bar@westonrugby.co.uk or mobile 07742 651368.

To stay up to date with NatWest’s rugby activity, follow @NatWestRugby on Twitter.