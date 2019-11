Rugby: Weston team news November 16

The Weston RFC club logo Archant

Weston are set to play host to Newbury in the South West Premier on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And they will be looking to bounce back from a 22-0 loss at Maidenhead last weekend as they return to home soil at The Rec.

Meanwhile, Weston United travel down the M5 to Minehead for a Somerset Premier fixture.

Weston 1st XV v Newbury (kick-off 2.30pm, meet 1pm).

15 George Chapman

14 Alex Howman

13 Huw Morgan

12 Marcus Nel

11 Mitch Salisbury

10 Dan Lomax

9 Kadin Brocks

1 Sam Coles ©

2 Sam Fisher

3 Ollie Streeter

4 Ash Russell

5 Tom Sugg

6 James Allen

7 Ben Tothill

8 Brad Talbot

16 George Bamsey

17 Rich Bignell

18 Ross Bennett

United XV v Minehead (kick-off 2.30pm, meet 11.15am).

15 Toby Zahiri-Sellars

14 Harry Charalambous

13 Kieran Broomsgrove

12 Cam Maslen

11 Joe Ham

10 Chris Young ©

9 Dan Press

1 Sol Ward

2 Aaron Solomon

3 Steve Donegan

4 Rhys Matthews

5 Dan Denning

6 Dave Steele

7 Mark Walker

8 James Matthews

16 Tom Wheatley

17 Rob Blackborow

18 Jon Filer