Rugby Union: Weston Roses boosted by new kit

Weston Roses in new kit outside Nando's Archant

Weston Roses have been boosted by new sponsored kit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new team took delivery of the kit from Simon Benham, manager of Nando's, and Martin Longden, managing director of Weston-based sportswear firm Karuta.

And they have emerged as a result of Premiership Rugby's Project Rugby campaign, which was put in place to engage and develop new audiences.

Rich Hynes, from the Bristol Bears Community Foundation, and Hans Price Academy student Bryony Shepherd where central to their success and the Roses got to train at England's HQ and meet Nollie Waterman, before watching the Premiership final as guests of the RFU.

Roses have attracted national attention with their story featuring ont he Project Rugby website and they are hoping to attrach more players to their squad.

Training is free and coaching sessions are taken by Bristol Bears Esme Bird. Call Lavina on 07976 505386 or Tracey on 07765 407808 for more details.