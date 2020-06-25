Weston Rugby Club looking for more players to join their team ahead of 20/21 season

Weston Rugby Club have been holding training sessions at The Recreation Ground the last four weeks. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston Rugby Club have called on more players to join their training sessions on Wednesdays at the Recreational Ground from 5pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over 40 players have joined the sessions so far, in line with the RFU guidelines, and head coach Darren Crompton says he welcomes anyone to come down and give it a go.

“It’s a good club, we have got first, second, third teams, loads of players looking at running a social side, the more the merrier,” said Crompton.

“It’s good, the numbers are really good. It’s a tough time with lockdown, it’s for people to get out of the house and an excuse to get together and stay together. They cycle down to the training, have a chat and get on home.

“It’s mainly nice, the boys, who come down are in groups of six spread out and then afterwards sit in a circle, social distancing.

“A couple of them bring a beer and they have a beer and chat together. It’s about getting back to normality without the contact.”

Last season saw the club finish second in the South West Premier, their highest position since the 2002/03 season, and Crompton hopes his side can work on last year’s success in the next campaign.

“We are going to do the same as we did last year, go out there and enjoy our rugby,” he added.

“I want everyone to enjoy it and to have a good time.

“They are well coached by myself and Dan Lomax, we do a good job, people listen and it’s just one of those things where we could have a really good year. It’s something to build on last year.”

With Tom Sugg being named the new club captian, following Marcus Nel’s departure to Clifton, Crompton was delighted to see the number eight be given the armband.

“Tom is a great lad, he’s very strong, a bright bloke,” said Crompton.

“He’s a real workhorse, he’s not shy at all about getting stuck in. He’s going to have a fantastic year, it will be good for people to follow in his footsteps.

“The people who have moved on to different clubs, we wish them well.

“They have all stepped up to higher leagues to try and challenge themselves which we fully understand and hopefully they can choose what they want and maybe one day come back to Weston.

“We’ve got a good squad, lots of young lads and when the season starts, when we know what’s going to happen with it, it’s going to be an exciting season, because we did well last year, we had a really good finish.

“It was nice to do it last year, but it shows we can do it, we’ve got to have a certain amount of expectation this year to do it again.”