Rugby: Weston team news February 1

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 31 January 2020

Weston will look to brush off their defeat to Barnstable at Exmouth this weekend.

Weston head to Exmouth for their next South West Premier test on Saturday weekend, following a home defeat at the hands of Barnstaple last weekend.

They picked up a losing bonus point from the 22-17 reverse but are now 12 adrift of the leaders in third place.

They romped to a 63-7 win over Exmouth when the sides met back in October and will be keen to complete a double in Devon.

Weston United, meanwhile, welcome Avon to the Recreation Ground for their next fixture in the Somerset Premier, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Team 1st XV

Saturday February 1

Exmouth (a, 2.30pm)

South West Premier

Meet 10.45am

15 Alex Howman

14 Sam Rees

13 Huw Morgan

12 Marcus Nel

11 Kyran Devitt

10 Dan Lomax

9 Ross Bennett

1 Sam Coles

2 Adam Fisher

3 Ollie Streeter

4 Ash Russell

5 James Allen

6 Jacob Cox

7 Ben Tothill

8 Tom Sugg

16 George Bamsey

17 Sam Fisher

18 Cam Maslen

United XV

Avon (h, 2.30pm)

Somerset Premier

Meet 1pm

Mike McCarthy

Harry Charalambous

Kieran Broomsgrove

Chris Young

Toby Zahiri-Sellers

Archie Tilsley

Dan Press

Ed Hunt

Aaron Solomon

steve Donegan

Ross Chesher

Rob Blackborow

Dave Steele

Nick Hawken

Dan Denning

Darren Doughty

Mark Walker

Marc Prime

