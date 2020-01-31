Rugby: Weston team news February 1
PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 31 January 2020
Archant
Weston head to Exmouth for their next South West Premier test on Saturday weekend, following a home defeat at the hands of Barnstaple last weekend.
They picked up a losing bonus point from the 22-17 reverse but are now 12 adrift of the leaders in third place.
They romped to a 63-7 win over Exmouth when the sides met back in October and will be keen to complete a double in Devon.
Weston United, meanwhile, welcome Avon to the Recreation Ground for their next fixture in the Somerset Premier, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Team 1st XV
Saturday February 1
Exmouth (a, 2.30pm)
South West Premier
Meet 10.45am
15 Alex Howman
14 Sam Rees
13 Huw Morgan
12 Marcus Nel
11 Kyran Devitt
10 Dan Lomax
9 Ross Bennett
1 Sam Coles
2 Adam Fisher
3 Ollie Streeter
4 Ash Russell
5 James Allen
6 Jacob Cox
7 Ben Tothill
8 Tom Sugg
16 George Bamsey
17 Sam Fisher
18 Cam Maslen
United XV
Avon (h, 2.30pm)
Somerset Premier
Meet 1pm
Mike McCarthy
Harry Charalambous
Kieran Broomsgrove
Chris Young
Toby Zahiri-Sellers
Archie Tilsley
Dan Press
Ed Hunt
Aaron Solomon
steve Donegan
Ross Chesher
Rob Blackborow
Dave Steele
Nick Hawken
Dan Denning
Darren Doughty
Mark Walker
Marc Prime