Rugby: Weston team news February 1

Weston will look to brush off their defeat to Barnstable at Exmouth this weekend. Archant

Weston head to Exmouth for their next South West Premier test on Saturday weekend, following a home defeat at the hands of Barnstaple last weekend.

They picked up a losing bonus point from the 22-17 reverse but are now 12 adrift of the leaders in third place.

They romped to a 63-7 win over Exmouth when the sides met back in October and will be keen to complete a double in Devon.

Weston United, meanwhile, welcome Avon to the Recreation Ground for their next fixture in the Somerset Premier, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Team 1st XV

Saturday February 1

Exmouth (a, 2.30pm)

South West Premier

Meet 10.45am

15 Alex Howman

14 Sam Rees

13 Huw Morgan

12 Marcus Nel

11 Kyran Devitt

10 Dan Lomax

9 Ross Bennett

1 Sam Coles

2 Adam Fisher

3 Ollie Streeter

4 Ash Russell

5 James Allen

6 Jacob Cox

7 Ben Tothill

8 Tom Sugg

16 George Bamsey

17 Sam Fisher

18 Cam Maslen

United XV

Avon (h, 2.30pm)

Somerset Premier

Meet 1pm

Mike McCarthy

Harry Charalambous

Kieran Broomsgrove

Chris Young

Toby Zahiri-Sellers

Archie Tilsley

Dan Press

Ed Hunt

Aaron Solomon

steve Donegan

Ross Chesher

Rob Blackborow

Dave Steele

Nick Hawken

Dan Denning

Darren Doughty

Mark Walker

Marc Prime