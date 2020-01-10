Rugby: Weston team news January 11
PUBLISHED: 13:46 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 10 January 2020
Archant
Weston have revealed their three teams for the upcoming weekend.
The first team travel to the Forest of Dean to take on Drybook in their first away game of 2020 at Mannings Ground, having seen off Camborne in last Saturday's hard fought 14-10 win.
United will host Wells in their first home match of the new decade after recording victory last week at Tor, where the visitors won 35-14.
Meanwhile Athletic, who fell to a 34-7 defeat last week at Gordano seconds, will again be on the road as they travel the short distance to Hornets thirds.
Weston first XV
Kick off 2.00pm
Meet 10.30am
15 Alex Howman
14 Sam Rees
13 Huw Morgan
12 Marcus Nel ©
11 Kyran Devitt
10 Dan Lomax
9 Kadin Brocks
1 Sam Coles
2 Adam Fisher
3 Ollie Streeter
4 Ash Russell
5 Tom Sugg
6 Sam Fisher
7 Ben Tothill
8 Brad Talbot
16 George Bamsey
17 James Allen
18 George Chapman
United XV
Kick Off 2.30pm
Meet 1pm
15 Ross Bennett
14 Kieran Broomsgrove
13 Chris Young ©
12 Cam Maslen
11 Harry Charalambous
10 Archie Tilsley
9 Dan Press
1 Sol Ward
2 Aaron Solomon
3 Steve Donegan
4 Dan Denning
5 Andy Glen
6 Dave Steele
7 Mark Walker
8 Jacob Cox
16 Rhys Matthews
17 Ross Chesher
18 Joe Ham
Athletic XV
Kick off 12:30pm
Meet 11:15am
From:
1 Aaron Snow/Jim Owens
2 Adam Budd/Joe McGrath
3 Andy Way/Jon Filer
4 Benny Hill/Jon Richards
5 Brad Patch/ Kyran Marshall
6 Chris Read/ Leroy Lawrence
7 Dan Price/ Leslie Richards
8 Dan Prime/ Lucas Williamson
9 Darren Burns/ Luke Wheeler
10 Darren Wheatley/ Matt Burns
11 Darren Doughty/ Marc Prime
12 Darren Hancock/ Nick Hawken
13 Dave Steele/ Oliver Gibbs
14 Ed Goode/ PJ Grimes
15 Ed Hunt/ Rob Blackborow
16 Elliot Monelle/ Rich Frost
17 Fraser Luxon/ Richard Bishop
18 Jack Allen/ Ross Chesher
19 James Board/ Ross Kilcoyne
20 James Hughes/ Si Hudson
21 James Matthews/ Simon Owens
22 Jason Bristow/ Toby Zahiri-Sellars