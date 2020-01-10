Rugby: Weston team news January 11

Weston RFC V Camborne. Captain Marcus Nel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have revealed their three teams for the upcoming weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first team travel to the Forest of Dean to take on Drybook in their first away game of 2020 at Mannings Ground, having seen off Camborne in last Saturday's hard fought 14-10 win.

United will host Wells in their first home match of the new decade after recording victory last week at Tor, where the visitors won 35-14.

Meanwhile Athletic, who fell to a 34-7 defeat last week at Gordano seconds, will again be on the road as they travel the short distance to Hornets thirds.

Weston first XV

Kick off 2.00pm

Meet 10.30am

15 Alex Howman

14 Sam Rees

13 Huw Morgan

12 Marcus Nel ©

11 Kyran Devitt

10 Dan Lomax

9 Kadin Brocks

1 Sam Coles

2 Adam Fisher

3 Ollie Streeter

4 Ash Russell

5 Tom Sugg

6 Sam Fisher

7 Ben Tothill

8 Brad Talbot

16 George Bamsey

17 James Allen

18 George Chapman

United XV

Kick Off 2.30pm

Meet 1pm

15 Ross Bennett

14 Kieran Broomsgrove

13 Chris Young ©

12 Cam Maslen

11 Harry Charalambous

10 Archie Tilsley

9 Dan Press

1 Sol Ward

2 Aaron Solomon

3 Steve Donegan

4 Dan Denning

5 Andy Glen

6 Dave Steele

7 Mark Walker

8 Jacob Cox

16 Rhys Matthews

17 Ross Chesher

18 Joe Ham

Athletic XV

Kick off 12:30pm

Meet 11:15am

From:

1 Aaron Snow/Jim Owens

2 Adam Budd/Joe McGrath

3 Andy Way/Jon Filer

4 Benny Hill/Jon Richards

5 Brad Patch/ Kyran Marshall

6 Chris Read/ Leroy Lawrence

7 Dan Price/ Leslie Richards

8 Dan Prime/ Lucas Williamson

9 Darren Burns/ Luke Wheeler

10 Darren Wheatley/ Matt Burns

11 Darren Doughty/ Marc Prime

12 Darren Hancock/ Nick Hawken

13 Dave Steele/ Oliver Gibbs

14 Ed Goode/ PJ Grimes

15 Ed Hunt/ Rob Blackborow

16 Elliot Monelle/ Rich Frost

17 Fraser Luxon/ Richard Bishop

18 Jack Allen/ Ross Chesher

19 James Board/ Ross Kilcoyne

20 James Hughes/ Si Hudson

21 James Matthews/ Simon Owens

22 Jason Bristow/ Toby Zahiri-Sellars