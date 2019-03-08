Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston's Karuta help Papua New Guinea Deaf Rugby

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 April 2019

The Papua New Giunea deaf rugby team have been supplied with kit from Weston company Karuta

The Papua New Giunea deaf rugby team have been supplied with kit from Weston company Karuta

Archant

Weston-based Karuta Sportswear have donated kit to help Papua New Guinea’s deaf rugby squad.

And company director Martin Longden said he was only too happy to help their cause.

“When Tony Stoyles at World Deaf Rugby contacted me and spoke about PNG's new venture, I immediately wanted to help out with some donated kit.

“I am so pleased the guys are wearing quality kit, they look great!

“It is manufactured in the UK and we have a great portfolio of teams we provide to already. We can accomodate most requests for kit and design playing kit and off-field wear for every club, school, university or organisation we deal with.

“This means everyone has a unique design.”

World Deaf Rugby chairman Tony Stoyles added: “We can't thank Martin and this team enough for their kind donation. We aim to work alongside Karuta Sportswear as we progress onto bigger events, matches and tournaments.”

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Cruel luck denies Somerset’s Atkins

Henry Atkins (pic Colin Burnett)

Football: Special award for Milton Nomads on 50th anniversary

Milton Nomads receiving award from Somerset FA Senior Football development officer Aaron Clements (centre). he is presenting the FA Charter Standard to Adrian Royce, club chairman (right) and Alan Alder club secretary (left). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Karuta help Papua New Guinea Deaf Rugby

The Papua New Giunea deaf rugby team have been supplied with kit from Weston company Karuta

WIN: Tickets to see Beauty And The Beast at Bristol Hippodrome

Iain Mackay as the Beast and Michael O'Hare as the Merchant in Beauty And The Beast. Picture: Roy Smiljanic

Cricket; Somerset crush Kent in Royal London One-Day Cup

England's Craig Overton starred for Somerset against Kent (pic Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists