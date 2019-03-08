Weston's Karuta help Papua New Guinea Deaf Rugby

Weston-based Karuta Sportswear have donated kit to help Papua New Guinea’s deaf rugby squad.

And company director Martin Longden said he was only too happy to help their cause.

“When Tony Stoyles at World Deaf Rugby contacted me and spoke about PNG's new venture, I immediately wanted to help out with some donated kit.

“I am so pleased the guys are wearing quality kit, they look great!

“It is manufactured in the UK and we have a great portfolio of teams we provide to already. We can accomodate most requests for kit and design playing kit and off-field wear for every club, school, university or organisation we deal with.

“This means everyone has a unique design.”

World Deaf Rugby chairman Tony Stoyles added: “We can't thank Martin and this team enough for their kind donation. We aim to work alongside Karuta Sportswear as we progress onto bigger events, matches and tournaments.”