Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

Weston picked up three points from a 27-27 draw with South West Premier rivals Maidenhead after a last-kick penalty at The Rec.

James Mackay kept his nerve to level the scores with the final play of an entertaining game against third-placed Maidenhead, who had moved ahead late on with a converted try.

Weston started with great energy and quickly forced turnover ball, attacking with speed and precision and taking the lead on 10 minutes as Dickson cut through for the first try, converted by MacKay.

The hosts blunted the threat posed by the big Maidenhead forwards and Weston’s scrummage was beginning to get the upper hand with a great passage of play involving moves down both wings and good forward support seeing Robbie Mackay touch down for Weston’s second try.

Maidenhead kicked a penalty to the corner and, from the lineout, drove at the Weston line and overcame stout resistance to score their first try in the corner.

Minutes later they broke free having collected the kick off and worked through three phases as Hawthorn scored his second try of the afternoon.

Foxley added the conversion to cut Weston’s lead to two points but the home side pressed hard at the end of the half and, after being held up three times, Dickson crashed through to score and Mackay’s simple conversion made it 17-10.

Maidenhead started the second half with renewed vigour and forced successive penalties from Weston close to the line, resulting in a penalty try to level the scores and a yellow card to Andy Glen.

Weston appeared to gain the upper hand, though, and went desperately close to scoring on a number of occasions as they were held up over the line twice more before Bennett broke free and scored a bonus-point try.

Mackay converted and Weston looked as though they might take control but Foxley replied with a penalty and, with five minutes left, the visitors broke through to score a try which was converted.

That made it 27-24, but Weston forced a last-chance penalty and Mackay did the rest to ensure honours finished even in front of a large crowd.

Weston now face a free weekend before returning to league action with a trip to Camborne, who sit one place above them in eighth, on March 2.