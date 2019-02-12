Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 February 2019

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston picked up three points from a 27-27 draw with South West Premier rivals Maidenhead after a last-kick penalty at The Rec.

Weston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

James Mackay kept his nerve to level the scores with the final play of an entertaining game against third-placed Maidenhead, who had moved ahead late on with a converted try.

Weston started with great energy and quickly forced turnover ball, attacking with speed and precision and taking the lead on 10 minutes as Dickson cut through for the first try, converted by MacKay.

The hosts blunted the threat posed by the big Maidenhead forwards and Weston’s scrummage was beginning to get the upper hand with a great passage of play involving moves down both wings and good forward support seeing Robbie Mackay touch down for Weston’s second try.

Maidenhead kicked a penalty to the corner and, from the lineout, drove at the Weston line and overcame stout resistance to score their first try in the corner.

Weston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Minutes later they broke free having collected the kick off and worked through three phases as Hawthorn scored his second try of the afternoon.

Foxley added the conversion to cut Weston’s lead to two points but the home side pressed hard at the end of the half and, after being held up three times, Dickson crashed through to score and Mackay’s simple conversion made it 17-10.

Maidenhead started the second half with renewed vigour and forced successive penalties from Weston close to the line, resulting in a penalty try to level the scores and a yellow card to Andy Glen.

Weston appeared to gain the upper hand, though, and went desperately close to scoring on a number of occasions as they were held up over the line twice more before Bennett broke free and scored a bonus-point try.

Weston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston RFC 1st XV v Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mackay converted and Weston looked as though they might take control but Foxley replied with a penalty and, with five minutes left, the visitors broke through to score a try which was converted.

That made it 27-24, but Weston forced a last-chance penalty and Mackay did the rest to ensure honours finished even in front of a large crowd.

Weston now face a free weekend before returning to league action with a trip to Camborne, who sit one place above them in eighth, on March 2.

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Sam Matthews scampers for yards.

Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

KVFC avenge earlier loss against Worle Reserves

Worle's keeper stops this shot from a KVFC player. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boxing: Weston Warriors edged out in National finals

Weston Warriors Liam Orme with coach Dean Lewis

Badminton: Winning week for Uphill

Uphill C face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists