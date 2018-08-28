Advanced search

Weston have to draw on the positives after letting lead slip against Exmouth rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 January 2019

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston produced an improved performance in their 13-13 draw with Exmouth, but were left wondering what might have been after letting a lead slip.

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

The first quarter was very tight, with both sides unable to take opportunities to score as defences held firm.

Weston opened the scoring on 21 minutes when James Mackay slotted a penalty and it proved to be the only score of the first half as fine tackling and rearguard defiance dominated.

The home side were connfident of opening up Exmouth’s defence but it was a mistake that handed them the chance to pull further clear after the restart,

A poor clearance was fielded by Weston, who attacked through the middle of the pitch and the moved the ball to the right, where some slick passing allowed Nel to touch down.

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

The conversion was just wide, but Weston were back on the attack a few minutes later and moved the ball left for Watkins to cross for a second try.

The conversion fell short, but Weston were 13-0 up and looking in control.

The visitors opened their account with a penalty, after Weston were caught out at the breakdown, and then capitalised on a pair of errors to send a rolling maul over for a try out wide.

Another missed conversion left Weston 13-8 up, but the home side had a chance to reply with a pair of penalties, but the usually reliable Mackay could not split the posts either time.

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Exmouth won a penalty and sent another rolling maul from a lineout towards the line, going over to square matters before missing the conversion.

And they atttacked with lots of energy in the closing stages, forcing McDowall to take a yellow card for Weston after a tackle from an offside position.

Two penalty attempts were missed by Exmouth in a tense finale to the match, as honours finished even and results elsewhere proved favourable to both sides.

The draw leaves Weston in ninth place on 38 points from 16 matches, ahead of a trip to Bracknell next weekend.

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Bracknell are just one place and nine points back in 10th having lost 47-17 at leaders Bournemouth last weekend.

Results: Bouremouth 47 Bracknell 17; Barnstaple 22 Brixham 17; Ivybridge 18 Exeter University 38; Maidenhead 40 Drybrook 27; Newton Abbot 46 Cleve 17; Old Patesians 23 Camborne 22.

Fixtures (Jan 19): Bracknell v Weston; Camborne v Barnstaple; Cleve v Old Patesians; Drybrok v Newton Abbot, Exeter Uni v Maidenhead; Exmouth v Ivybridge; Brixham v Bournemouth.

