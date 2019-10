Rugby: Weston team news (October 4-5)

Weston Rugby celebrate their 38-29 victory over Brixham Archant

Weston travel to Exeter University for their next South West Premier test on Saturday (2pm), while United host Hornets seconds in a Somerset Premier derby on Friday (7.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Athletic travel to Burnham seconds for a Somerset Two South fixture on Saturday, while Wanderers welcome Nailsea & Backwell seconds in Somerset Two North.

Here are the squads for all four fixtures this weekend.

1st XV (10.45am meet): Robbie MacKay, Mitch Salisbury, Huw Morgan, Cam Maslen, Chris Young, Marcus Nel, Dan Press, Sam Coles, Adam Fisher, Ollie Streeter, Callum Kingscott, Tom Sugg, Jaocb Cox, Ben Tothill, Brad Talbot. Reps: George Barnsey, Rich Bignell, George Chapman.

2nd XV (6pm meet): Ross Bennett, Kieran Broomsgrove, Kirk Middlemiss, Archie Tilsley, Mike McCarthy, Dan Lomax, Jack Salisbury, Tom Wheatley, Aaron Solomom, Steve Donegan, Ross Chesher, Andy Glen, Mark Walker, Blaine Tottle, Ash Russell. Reps: Sol Ward, James Matthews.

Athletic (1.15pm meet): Aaron Snow, Brad Patch, Brandon Robinson, Brett Adlam, Charlie Owens, Dan Price, Dan Prime, Eddie Davis, Fraser Luxon, James Hughes, Jason Bristow, Jim Owens, Jon Richards, Josh Burton, Josh Cooke, Leroy Lawrence, Leslie Richards, Lucas Williamson, Luke Wheeler, Marc Prime, Nick Hawken, PJ Grimes, Rob Tollan, Simon Owens, Tom Prime.

Wanderers (1.45pm meet): Ben Cox, Benny Hill, Chris Ashworth, Chris Read, Darran Burns, Darren Doughty, Darren Hancock, Dave Belfield, Ed Goode, Ed Hunt, Jack Allen, Jack Wilcox, James Matthews, James Parker, Joe Ham, Joe McGrath, Joel Pomeroy, Kyran Marshall, Marc Molloy, Oliver Gibbs, Rhys Matthews, Rich Frost, Richard Bishop, Rob Blackborow, Ross Kilcoyne, Ryan Donegan, Sam Light.