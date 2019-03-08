Advanced search

Latest The New European

Rugby: Weston team news October 26

PUBLISHED: 15:13 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 24 October 2019

A view inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room (pic Josh Thomas)

A view inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room (pic Josh Thomas)

Archant

Weston Rugby Club have revealed their team selections for this coming weekend.

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The first team host Launceston in the South West Premier at 3pm, looking to build on their win at Ivybridge last weekend.

The seconds make the short trip to Nailsea & Backwell in the Somerset Premier, while the thirds are also on the road to Chard seconds in Somerset Two South.

The fourths host Oldfield seconds in Somerset Two North, with a 2.30pm start.

Teams, 1st XV v Launceston (1.30pm meet): Mackay, Young, Morgan, Maslen, Howman, Lomax, Bennett; Coles, Fisher, Streeter, Spelman, Russell, Cox, Tothill, Talbot. Reps: Bamsey, Sugg, Chapman.

2nd XI @ Nailsea & Backwell (1.30pm meet): McCarthy, Ham, Broomsgrove, Tilsley, Zahiri-Sellars, Filer, Press; Ward, Solomon, Donegan, Chesher, Hudson, Steele, Walker, Bignell. Reps: Blackborow, Hawken, Bristow.

3rd XI @ Chard II (12.45pm meet, from): Snow, Patch, Robinson, Adlam, Price, D Prime, Davies, Luxon, Hughes, Owens, J Richards, Burton, Cooke, L Richards, Williamson, Wheeler, M Prime, Hawken, Grimes, Tollan, Owens, T Prime, Lawrence.

4th XV v Oldfield II (1.15pm meet, from): Hill, Ashworth, Read, Burns, D Wheatley, Hancock, Belfield, Steele, Goode, Allen, Wilcox, J Matthews, McGrath, Pomeroy, Middlemiss, Marshall, Molloy, Gibbs, R Matthews, Frost, Bishop, Kilcoyne, Donegan, T Wheatley.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston team news October 26

A view inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room (pic Josh Thomas)

In-form Weston impress once again with win at Ivybridge to keep hold on second place

Inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room

Weston cricketers celebrate in style with club’s annual end of season awards dinner

Weston Cricket Club Award Winners 2019

Weston Judo Club trio toast medal successes at annual Commonwealth competition

William Bush, Baz Jones and Ethan Nairne with their Medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Worle well beaten by leaders Shirehampton

Worle FC V Shirehampton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists