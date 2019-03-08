Rugby: Weston team news October 26

A view inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room (pic Josh Thomas) Archant

Weston Rugby Club have revealed their team selections for this coming weekend.

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The first team host Launceston in the South West Premier at 3pm, looking to build on their win at Ivybridge last weekend.

The seconds make the short trip to Nailsea & Backwell in the Somerset Premier, while the thirds are also on the road to Chard seconds in Somerset Two South.

The fourths host Oldfield seconds in Somerset Two North, with a 2.30pm start.

Teams, 1st XV v Launceston (1.30pm meet): Mackay, Young, Morgan, Maslen, Howman, Lomax, Bennett; Coles, Fisher, Streeter, Spelman, Russell, Cox, Tothill, Talbot. Reps: Bamsey, Sugg, Chapman.

2nd XI @ Nailsea & Backwell (1.30pm meet): McCarthy, Ham, Broomsgrove, Tilsley, Zahiri-Sellars, Filer, Press; Ward, Solomon, Donegan, Chesher, Hudson, Steele, Walker, Bignell. Reps: Blackborow, Hawken, Bristow.

3rd XI @ Chard II (12.45pm meet, from): Snow, Patch, Robinson, Adlam, Price, D Prime, Davies, Luxon, Hughes, Owens, J Richards, Burton, Cooke, L Richards, Williamson, Wheeler, M Prime, Hawken, Grimes, Tollan, Owens, T Prime, Lawrence.

4th XV v Oldfield II (1.15pm meet, from): Hill, Ashworth, Read, Burns, D Wheatley, Hancock, Belfield, Steele, Goode, Allen, Wilcox, J Matthews, McGrath, Pomeroy, Middlemiss, Marshall, Molloy, Gibbs, R Matthews, Frost, Bishop, Kilcoyne, Donegan, T Wheatley.