Rugby: Weston to play more, travel less in 2020-21

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston RFC will travel 160 miles less in their 2020-21 South West Premier campaign than the distances covered last term.

And what’s more, they will also be taking on one more journey!

During the 2019/20 season Weston ventured to 12 opposition grounds, covering no fewer than 2,094 miles which meant a total of 38 hours 26 minutes of travel time (statistics taken from the AA route finder website).

However, for the 2020/21 season, Weston have lost trips up the M5 and M4 to Maidenhead, Newbury Blues and Bracknell and they have ‘gained’ shorter trips to Wiltshire, to face Royal Wootton Bassett, to Gloucester, to face Old Centralians and Brislington, to take on Old Redcliffians.

They can also look forward to their shortest trip – the two-minute trek across town to meet Hornets, who have been promoted from South West One West.

In total, the 13 trips which Weston will make in pursuit of South West Premier glory next season will see them travel 1,834 miles, spending 36 hours 26 minutes ‘on the road’.

The shortest trip for next season is the aforementioned ‘derby’ with Hornets and the longest jaunt is going to be the 316-mile round trip to Cornwall to meet Camborne.

The only other three-figure journey is the 100-mile drive down to Launceston, while after the cross-town visit to Hornets the next shortest is the 27-mile journey to face Old Redcliffians.

The full list of 2020/21 South West Premier trips for Weston, from longest to shortest, reads: Camborne (158 miles); Launceston (100), Ivybridge (86), Brixham (85), Okehampton (84), Bournemouth (83), Exmouth (64), Royal Wootton Bassett (62), Exeter University (59), Drybrook (55), Old Centralians (52), Old Redcliffians (27), Hornets (2).