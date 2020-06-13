Advanced search

Rugby: Weston to play more, travel less in 2020-21

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 June 2020

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston RFC will travel 160 miles less in their 2020-21 South West Premier campaign than the distances covered last term.

And what’s more, they will also be taking on one more journey!

During the 2019/20 season Weston ventured to 12 opposition grounds, covering no fewer than 2,094 miles which meant a total of 38 hours 26 minutes of travel time (statistics taken from the AA route finder website).

However, for the 2020/21 season, Weston have lost trips up the M5 and M4 to Maidenhead, Newbury Blues and Bracknell and they have ‘gained’ shorter trips to Wiltshire, to face Royal Wootton Bassett, to Gloucester, to face Old Centralians and Brislington, to take on Old Redcliffians.

They can also look forward to their shortest trip – the two-minute trek across town to meet Hornets, who have been promoted from South West One West.

In total, the 13 trips which Weston will make in pursuit of South West Premier glory next season will see them travel 1,834 miles, spending 36 hours 26 minutes ‘on the road’.

The shortest trip for next season is the aforementioned ‘derby’ with Hornets and the longest jaunt is going to be the 316-mile round trip to Cornwall to meet Camborne.

The only other three-figure journey is the 100-mile drive down to Launceston, while after the cross-town visit to Hornets the next shortest is the 27-mile journey to face Old Redcliffians.

The full list of 2020/21 South West Premier trips for Weston, from longest to shortest, reads: Camborne (158 miles); Launceston (100), Ivybridge (86), Brixham (85), Okehampton (84), Bournemouth (83), Exmouth (64), Royal Wootton Bassett (62), Exeter University (59), Drybrook (55), Old Centralians (52), Old Redcliffians (27), Hornets (2).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was ‘accidental’

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston’s shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to star in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Most Read

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was ‘accidental’

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston’s shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to star in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston to play more, travel less in 2020-21

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Sustainable store for village opens online

Weston seal second transfer of the summer with capture of Thomas from Hereford

Kieran Thomas made 28 apperances for Hereford last season, scoring one goal against Gloucester City. Picture: Hereford FC.

Weston have secured funding to help cover pitch maintenance costs

Weston have been playing at The Optima Stadium since August 2004. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24