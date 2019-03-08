Rugby: Weston United end season with win

Weston 2nds' Archie Tilsley scoring a try against Nailsea and Backwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston United ended their disappointing league season on a high with a 40-21 win over Nailsea & Backwell.

In front of a large crowd, they took the lead in the 10th minute when full-back Matt Burns went over.

Fly-half Archie Tilsley added the conversion, but Nailsea replied with a fine converted try of their own.

Weston number eight James Matthews bundled over, with Tilsley converting from wide out and then going over himself for a solo score, which he also converted.

Improving lock Sam Light got on the scoresheet before half time for the bonus-point try as Tilsley maintained his perfect kicking record.

Nailsea scored a converted try after the restart, but Mike McCarthy added to his haul soon after.

And, after the visitors claimed another converted try, Tilsley had the last word with a second converted try as Weston finished 10th.

Burns took the man of the match award for Weston, as the back row of Ben Cox, Billy Kirk and Matthews impressed along with Light, Adam FIsher, Tilsley and Finlay Nash.