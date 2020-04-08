Weston will look to improve yet again in 2020/21 season claims head coach Crompton

Westn Rugby Club celebrate their best finish since 2001/02 season Archant

Weston head coach Darren Crompton says they will aim to go ‘one step better again’ after the Rugby Football Union awarded them second place in the South West Premier following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Proposals to conclude the season at professional and community level were agreed by the RFU and standings were calculated on a best playing record formula to maintain promotion and relegation.

“It was one of those, you are never going to please everyone with that sort of thing when it happens like that,” admitted Crompton.

“They have done it fairly, the way they saw fit and they are the governing body and you stand by it. It would have been tight where we were and I was happy with the way it went.

“That’s the second-best placed finish since the 2001/02 season. To come second is very good and it’s all the hard work that everyone has put in.”

Despite being disappointed at finishing runners-up behind Barnstaple and missing out on a subsequent chance to go up through the play-offs, Crompton says his side are keeping themselves fit amongst all the uncertainty and keeping in regular contact.

“What would have been nice is if we got second and had that play-off and then see how we did, but we didn’t have that opportunity,” he added.

“It’s the same for everyone, we’ve got to keep ourselves fresh. We are doing online training runs by Rich Bignall, he’s running a Zoom session every Monday and Thursday at 7pm for 45 minutes.

“We are keeping in touch with the players and they are getting good numbers to do those, it’s nice for people to keep in touch during these difficult times. For all of them to be online and doing stuff is pretty good really.

“It’s good to keep in contact with people. There’s lot of old players, we’ve got social groups, everyone’s keeping in touch with people and it’s nice to see a face on a screen.”

But Crompton, reflecting on the season as a whole, says everyone has been left delighted with where they have finished.

“It is really pleasing and for the club, the boys and everyone involved,” added Crompton.

“We’re a proper rugby club, everyone’s welcome and they have been going for years and they will keep going in the years to come.

“The higher up the leagues we get, it will be wonderful for the town.”