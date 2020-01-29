Advanced search

Rugby: Weston will 'come out flying' at Exmouth says Tothill

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 January 2020

Weston suffer their first home defeat since Decemebr 2018 after Barnstaple win 22-17.

Archant

Ben Tothill has said Weston will come out 'flying' when they take on Exmouth on Saturday.

Darren Crompton's side recorded their biggest victory of the season over the Cockles earlier on in the campaign, where they ran 63-7 winners.

And Tothill hopes for a similar outcome this weekend.

"We've just got to come straight off the bus, come out flying," said Tothill.

"All our skills are up to the top, we don't need to do anything else.

"We just need to keep building, get better and really push for next week.

"It's a massive game, I don't think we will look too much into it, we will just focus on ourselves, play our normal game and hopefully come out on top."

Last Saturday's defeat against South West Premier leaders Barnstaple was the first suffered by Weston at The Recreational Ground since December 2018 and Tothill was disappointed to see their unbeaten home run come to an end.

"It's gutting, it was a battle. Both teams played really well, but they had the upper hand on the day," he added.

"We've got them later on in the year, but we just have to learn from it and move on.

"It was a very close game, we were lucky to get the bonus point in the loss.

"It was a really tough game, fair play to Barnstaple they are a very good team and they played really well.

"We just need to bounce back and play them later in the season and give it our all."

Despite the loss, Weston sit in third place in the table and Tothill says they will continue to grow as the season goes on to try and close in on table leaders Barnstaple.

"We are in a really good position at the moment, we have got a lot to learn but also we have two games in hand, similar to Barnstaple," he added.

"But we've still got that gap where we've got to keep and execute those games.

"We just didn't execute properly, we gave away too many penalties but from player to player they all did well. It was unfortunate really.

"All the boys played well, it was the small marginal errors.

"There's nothing we can't learn from, we will bounce back from it and it will be all good."

