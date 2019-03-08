Advanced search

Weston will go to Camborne with a 'posistive attitude' says manager Heath

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2019

Weston Rugby Club after their 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Archant

Chris Heath says Weeston will go to Camborne with a 'positive attitude' after two consecutive wins over Bracknell and Brixham.

Weston top the South West Premier table with 10 points from their first two games and manager Heath says they will go to the Recreation Ground with belief of a third win from three.

"We will go there with confidence," he said.

"We've got to see how the injuries are but it looks as though they are not too serious. I'm hoping that we go there again, picking from strength and carry on our good run.

"The last few times we've gone down there we've won and I know the first time we beat them we took away something like their three or four-year home record.

Weston Rugby's Sam Coles after their game with BrixhamWeston Rugby's Sam Coles after their game with Brixham

"We don't go down there worrying about anything, we go down there with a positive attitude and we are looking to carry on with our winning form."

A strong start put Weston 26-3 up at half time against Brixham, before the Fishermen came out with three unanswered tries to put them four points behind.

But Heath was delighted with how his team responded, adding: "I'm very happy. We had a ropey 10 minutes but we came through it and came out the other side and scored another try near the end.

"I can't fault the lads' commitment for 70 minutes, they were far the better team. It was just that 10 minutes after half time when we had a couple of people injured on the floor and they took advantage and then they got a bit of momentum.

"Apart from that, can't fault the effort or commitment of the players. It's a great follow-up to last week."

Heath was also full of praise for his side and picked out Brad Talbolt, Kadin Brock and Marcus Nel for praisee, saying: "All 15 who started impressed me, particularly number eight Talbot who sadly got injured towards the end but again it doesn't look too serious.

"Brock at number nine is fantastic and Nel playing 10 is a bit of a revelation. The forwards all put a shift in and the backs, when they had the ball, looked crisp and on fire. The thing that impressed me most was our defence, as I say apart from that 10 minutes, we were awesome.

"They gave a load of penalties away, our scrum was as rock solid as ever, our line-out functioned tremendously considering our first-choice hooker wasn't playing, all in all I'm delighted."

