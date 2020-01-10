Rugby: Weston will keep playing own way says Crompton

Head coach Darren Crompton says Weston will continue to play their own way when they travel to Drybook on Saturday, writes Josh Thomas.

Weston RFC V Camborne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston RFC V Camborne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Despite only playing three games since early November because of two postponements before the Christmas period, Crompton says he knows how dangerous the Squirrels can be.

"We will just go down there and play our way," said Crompton.

"They are a good team, well coached with Chris Fortey, I used to play with him and I know him him very well.

"He's a good coach and very passionate, it's always that way when you play at the Forest of Dean.

"We just need to put them down as another team to go out and play our style against and see what happens."

However, Crompton was encouraged with his side's effort to beat Camborne 14-10 on Saturday in their first game since November 23.

He said: "It's important to get back to winning ways, start the new year as we finished. It's a bit frustrating we haven't played for five weeks but the boys put in a good performance.

"A bit of frustration out there, we could have converted a few more points in the first half and things might have gone different. But we battled hard and got the win."

Despite finishing the game with 12 men, Crompton praised his side's resilience and determination to see it out, adding: "It wasn't a comfortable win come the end but we did get a good win through two forward tries.

"Ollie Streeter got the first one and then men down in the scrum got a push over try (from Brad Talbot). You can't fault the guys for their effort and we were on point."

Crompton was also full of praise for Dan Lomax, who was making his 50th appearance for Weston, having also seen Sam Fisher reach the same milestone and Hugh Morgan play his 65th match this season.

"It's nice," added Crompton. "It is always a good achievement when someone gets their milestone in the club,

"Dan Lomax's got his 50 so he will have his cricket whites on (after the game) which is a bit of tradition for the boys.

"As long as they enjoy themselves and enjoy their rugby that's all we want at Weston."