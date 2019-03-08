Advanced search

Weston recover from scare to overcome Brixham 38-29 to record back to back wins

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 September 2019

Weston Rugby celebrate their 38-29 victory over Brixham

Archant

Weston recovered after a scare at home to Brixham to record back to back wins in a rollercoaster of a game.

Weston rugby's captain Marcus Nel after 38-29 victory over BrixhamWeston rugby's captain Marcus Nel after 38-29 victory over Brixham

On a hot afternoon the two teams, who had both won their opening matches, observed a minute silence for 1st XV coach driver Wayne Russell who sadly died last Tuesday.

Weston showed positive intent from the start with a rampaging foray by number eight Brad Talbot following a breakout from inside the home twenty two.

This led to panic in the visitors defence and a hurried clearance was gleefully pounced on by centre Cameron Maslen to open the try count with scrum half Kadin Brocks converting for the two extra.

Brixham hit back through a penalty by fly half James Love before a period of pressure which Weston did well to repel.

Weston Rugby's Sam Coles celebrate Kadin Brocks's second half try over BrixhamWeston Rugby's Sam Coles celebrate Kadin Brocks's second half try over Brixham

Great tackling by flanker Jacob Cox aided this significantly as Weston added a second try after good work by lock Tom Sugg and outside centre Huw Morgan led to Talbot cutting a fine line to make Brocks conversion a simple one.

The visitors failed to make the ten from the restart and a great kick to the corner by Brocks led to the visitors overthrowing the line out for the scrum half to snaffle up the ball and scamper over.

Weston then had a series of scrums which led to Barry Thomas's side infringing and eventually the pressure told when enough space was offered to allow fly half Marcus Nel to go through a gap before Brocks once again added the extras.

With the hosts 26 points to three up, the second half started with a bad injury to Nel and while he and hooker Tom Wheatley were prostrate on the ground, the Fishermen took advantage with a try by number eight Sam Thomas.

Kadin Brocks's scores his second try of their game at home to BrixhamKadin Brocks's scores his second try of their game at home to Brixham

Love converted and there then followed a five minute period in which the visitors added another two scores by centre Jack Bond and lock Russ Morris one of which was converted by Love.

The hosts, who were only four points ahead, regrouped as Talbot added his second after a rumble by the pack.

Brocks then benefitted from a pushover which replacement fly half Chris Young expertly converted from the touch line.

Brixham scored a late consolation through Flanker Callum Smith which was converted by Love, but Weston despite the wobble were worthy 38-29 winners ahead of next week's away with Camborne.

