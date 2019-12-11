Advanced search

Rugby: Winscombe make Stroud work for win

Will Pearce runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe slipped to a late 19-14 loss against Western Counties north leaders Stroud on Saturday.

They opened the scoring as 18-year-old Will Pearce raced away for an unconverted try, but Sam Hester hit back with a penalty.

Hester then started and finished a move for a try in the corner, but Sam Dearsley replied with a long range penalty to make it 8-8 at half time.

Playing down the slope in the second half, Stroud saw Lex Brookes kick behind the home defence for Hester to gather and run in for his second unconverted try.

But Dearsley slotted two more penalties to put Winscombe 14-13 up heading into the last 10 minutes of the match.

Stroud stayed patient, though, and worked their way into good field position for Hester to kick two more penalties to secure victory.

Winscombe still took a losing bonus point and play Gordano in their last match of 2019 on December 21.

