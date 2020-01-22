Rugby: Winscombe seal vital win over Bristol Saracens

Bryn Turner scores Winscombe's opening try

Winscombe produced a much-needed 20-12 win over Bristol Saracens to move into a mid-table spot in Western Counties North.

Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe

The visitors opened the scoring, when a kick behind Winscombe's defence was gathered by full-back Danny Scroggs, who raced under the posts for Jon Fox to convert.

Sam Dearsley replied with a penalty and Winscombe took the lead when full-back Owen Howells came into the line and fed wing Bryn Turner to power in at the corner.

An impressive touchline conversion from Dearsley made it 10-7 and another penalty helped them lead by one point at half-time after Billy Jeanes scored a second try for Saracens, whic Fox could not convert.

Saracens neutralised the Winscombe rolling maul on a number of occasions in the second half, but full-back Howells started a move deep inside his own half, swapping passes with winger Ollie Walrond and racing over by the posts for a converted try.

Tom Broom attacks for Winscombe

Winscombe travel to strugglers Coney Hill in Gloucester this weekend and will hope to build on this promising form.

Ollie Walrond attacks for Winscombe