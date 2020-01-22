Rugby: Winscombe seal vital win over Bristol Saracens
PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 January 2020
Winscombe produced a much-needed 20-12 win over Bristol Saracens to move into a mid-table spot in Western Counties North.
The visitors opened the scoring, when a kick behind Winscombe's defence was gathered by full-back Danny Scroggs, who raced under the posts for Jon Fox to convert.
Sam Dearsley replied with a penalty and Winscombe took the lead when full-back Owen Howells came into the line and fed wing Bryn Turner to power in at the corner.
An impressive touchline conversion from Dearsley made it 10-7 and another penalty helped them lead by one point at half-time after Billy Jeanes scored a second try for Saracens, whic Fox could not convert.
Saracens neutralised the Winscombe rolling maul on a number of occasions in the second half, but full-back Howells started a move deep inside his own half, swapping passes with winger Ollie Walrond and racing over by the posts for a converted try.
Winscombe travel to strugglers Coney Hill in Gloucester this weekend and will hope to build on this promising form.