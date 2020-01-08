Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Winscombe took two points as they came up short in a 28-26 loss to Barton Hill in Western Counties North on Saturday.

Sam Dearsley attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Sam Grant raced away for the first Barton Hill try, which was converted, and captain Nick Yiasoumi forced his way over by the posts soon after.

Winscombe rallied as player-coach Alec Chase went over for their first try, with Sam Dearsley converting to halve the deficit.

But Barts were in no mood to let up and two more tries by winger Grant were both converted to make it 28-7.

The visitors had Dave Wright sent off before half time and Winscombe hit back as Aled Corcoran went under the posts after the restart.

Aled Corcoran attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Dearsley finished off a neat backs move in the left corner, but his conversion attempt hit a post.

Winger Will Pearce ran in the bonus point try from Dearsley's pass and the conversion cut the gap to two.

But Barton held onto their lead, recycling the ball through their forwards to wind the clock down.

Mid-table Winscombe visit high-flying Matson next weekend.