Rugby: Winscombe 27 Gordano 7

Winscombe claimed a 27-7 win over local rivals Gordano in their first home outing of the season.

Aaron Ford attacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Tultsi Winterson scrambled over for the first try, converted by Sam Dearsley, and a strong run by Luke Fisher set up a long-range Dearsley penalty.

Gordano exerted some pressure, without reaching the line, and the hosts broke out before hooker Jim McCormick crashed over.

Another Dearsley conversion and penalty put Winscombe 20-0 up at half time, but Gordano replied after the restart as winger Jack Thomas forced his way over, with Sam Hodge converting, and the visitors pressed for a further score in the next passage of play.

However, flanker Aled Corcoran pounced on a loose ball and fed prop Alec Chase, who raced down the wing to score in the corner, with man of the match Dearsley adding the conversion to complete the tally for Winscombe, who travel to Barton Hill on Saturday.