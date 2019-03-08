Rugby: Winscombe 3 Midsomer Norton 31
PUBLISHED: 10:46 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 06 November 2019
Archant
Winscombe fell to a 31-3 loss against high-flying rivals Midsomer Norton on a wet Friday night under the floodlights.
Both teams struggled in the conditions, but Winscombe centre Sam Dearsley traded penalties with his opposite number to get the scoreboard moving.
The visitors crossed for the first try of the match late in the first half and a successful conversion put them 10-3 up at the interval.
Winscombe, lacking key players to injury and suspension, struggled in the second half, not helped by Dearsley and Jack Masters being forced off with a shoulder injury and concussion respectively.
Norton, playing down the slope in the second period, took their chances when they came, adding three more converted tries to secure a bonus point and move to the top of Western Counties North, level with Stroud.
Winscombe remain in the bottom half of the table and visit Chipping Sodbury for their next fixture.
Western Counties North
P W D L F A Pts
Stroud 7 7 0 0 272 101 35
Midsomer Norton 8 7 0 1 280 120 35
Avonmouth OB 8 6 0 2 250 106 33
Matson 7 5 0 2 266 127 27
Cheltenham 8 5 0 3 225 164 27
Barton Hill 8 5 0 3 219 146 25
Chipping Sodbury 8 5 0 3 176 215 24
Gordano 7 3 0 4 158 192 16
Old Bristolians 8 3 0 5 179 193 15
Winscombe 8 3 0 5 162 218 15
Spartans 7 3 0 4 146 192 14
Clevedon 7 1 0 6 127 240 7
Bristol Saracens 7 0 0 7 106 288 2
Coney Hill* 8 0 0 8 35 299 -14
*points deducted