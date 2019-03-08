Rugby: Winscombe 3 Midsomer Norton 31

Chris Aske attacks for Winscombe against Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe fell to a 31-3 loss against high-flying rivals Midsomer Norton on a wet Friday night under the floodlights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe against Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec) Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe against Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec)

Both teams struggled in the conditions, but Winscombe centre Sam Dearsley traded penalties with his opposite number to get the scoreboard moving.

The visitors crossed for the first try of the match late in the first half and a successful conversion put them 10-3 up at the interval.

Winscombe, lacking key players to injury and suspension, struggled in the second half, not helped by Dearsley and Jack Masters being forced off with a shoulder injury and concussion respectively.

Norton, playing down the slope in the second period, took their chances when they came, adding three more converted tries to secure a bonus point and move to the top of Western Counties North, level with Stroud.

Lineout action from Winscombe's clash with Midsomer Norton on a wet Friday evening (pic John Podpadec) Lineout action from Winscombe's clash with Midsomer Norton on a wet Friday evening (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe remain in the bottom half of the table and visit Chipping Sodbury for their next fixture.

Western Counties North

P W D L F A Pts

Lineout action from Winscombe's clash with Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec) Lineout action from Winscombe's clash with Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec)

Stroud 7 7 0 0 272 101 35

Midsomer Norton 8 7 0 1 280 120 35

Avonmouth OB 8 6 0 2 250 106 33

Matson 7 5 0 2 266 127 27

Cheltenham 8 5 0 3 225 164 27

Barton Hill 8 5 0 3 219 146 25

Chipping Sodbury 8 5 0 3 176 215 24

Gordano 7 3 0 4 158 192 16

Old Bristolians 8 3 0 5 179 193 15

Winscombe 8 3 0 5 162 218 15

Spartans 7 3 0 4 146 192 14

Clevedon 7 1 0 6 127 240 7

Bristol Saracens 7 0 0 7 106 288 2

Coney Hill* 8 0 0 8 35 299 -14

*points deducted