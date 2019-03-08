Advanced search

Rugby: Winscombe 7 Old Bristolians 20

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 October 2019

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Archant

Winscombe were beaten 20-7 by Old Bristolians in Western Counties North on a cold and damp day at the weekend.

Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

The visitors began well and the pressure eventually told as Paul Clarke burst through to score the opening try.

Clarke scored again after Bristolians gathered a loose ball following a succession of handling errors, with Robert Hill converting and adding a penalty to make it 15-0.

The home side hit back before the break from their best move of the match as centre Owen Howells cut through the visiting defence and put flanker Jack Masters over for a try, which Sam Dearsley converted.

Winscombe laid siege to the line in the second half, playing down the slope, but Old Bristolians held firm and handling errors also proved costly.

Bryn Turner tries to charge down a kick (pic John Podpadec)Bryn Turner tries to charge down a kick (pic John Podpadec)

Scrum-half Hill crossed in the corner to complete the scoring against the run of play and Winscombe host high-flying Midsomer Norton on Friday evening.

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Winscombe 7 Old Bristolians 20

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Village group raises £600k for Cancer Research UK

Yatton Committee has raised a staggering £600,000 for Cancer Research UK.Picture: Yatton Committee

Southern League: Weston 1 Harrow 1

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Pictures: Foodies flock to Eat: Burnham

Becca and Emily from Crumpet Cakes at Eat: Burnham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists