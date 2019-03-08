Rugby: Winscombe 7 Old Bristolians 20

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe were beaten 20-7 by Old Bristolians in Western Counties North on a cold and damp day at the weekend.

Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Owen Howells attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

The visitors began well and the pressure eventually told as Paul Clarke burst through to score the opening try.

Clarke scored again after Bristolians gathered a loose ball following a succession of handling errors, with Robert Hill converting and adding a penalty to make it 15-0.

The home side hit back before the break from their best move of the match as centre Owen Howells cut through the visiting defence and put flanker Jack Masters over for a try, which Sam Dearsley converted.

Winscombe laid siege to the line in the second half, playing down the slope, but Old Bristolians held firm and handling errors also proved costly.

Bryn Turner tries to charge down a kick (pic John Podpadec) Bryn Turner tries to charge down a kick (pic John Podpadec)

Scrum-half Hill crossed in the corner to complete the scoring against the run of play and Winscombe host high-flying Midsomer Norton on Friday evening.