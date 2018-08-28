Winscombe Colts emerge narrow winners over Hornets

Rugby ball. Archant

Winscombe Colts defeated Hornets 25-24 in a terrific advert for colts’ rugby on the artificial pitch at Hornets.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winscombe and Hornets Colts met for the third time this season and, as ever, the two closely-matched sides produced a terrific advert for the game.

Playing on the 3G pitch at Hornets, Winscombe took first blood, Will Pearce slicing through to score out wide with only five minutes on the clock. It was a tricky day for the kickers and the visitors failed all their five conversion attempts, Hornets doing slightly better with two from four.

After this initial foray the strung together some quick forward phases to score and convert. Winscombe replied almost immediately, Matt Rees turning over the ball deep in Hornets’ territory from the restart for Harry Wayne to score.

Hornets were not done, coming back for their second just before the break, their tightly-knit pack once again offloading their way neatly over the line.

Then, with seconds left on the clock, Winscombe showed that their pack could play that way too after a Ruach Schofield break deep from full-back was recycled by the forwards to send Callum Pitt over to make it 12-15 to Winscombe.

After the break, Hornets changed their game plan, looking for more width in attack. They scored one out wide from this new tactic, which went unconverted, then reverted to their forwards game to score another under the posts and with over half of the second period gone, Winscombe were 24-15 down.

However, the Winscombe coaches used their bench to perfection. Tom Broom and Oscar Brown started carving deep holes in the home defence and with the clock ticking down, Benedict Pearce spotted the gap wide and went over to make it 24-20 to the home side.

With not much time left, another player who had joined in the second half, Ewan Griffith, was in determined mood. The No 8 broke through the last tackle to score Winscombe’s fifth to run out narrow one-point winners.

Winscombe now take a 2-1 lead in the matches between the sides this season.

Both clubs should be congratulated on maintaining such strong Colts sides, which bode well for future rugby in the area.

Winscombe’s coaches much be especially pleased they were able to honour the club’s policy of a guaranteed half for all players and still produce rugby of such quality.