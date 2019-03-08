Winscombe finally conquer away-day troubles with win at Kingsbridge to ease fears

Lewis Podpadec sets off on his way to the try line (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe claimed their first away win of the Western Counties West season with a hard-fought 26-20 bonus-point success at Kingsbridge.

Stuart Warren attacks for Winscombe watched by a large crowd (pic John Podpadec) Stuart Warren attacks for Winscombe watched by a large crowd (pic John Podpadec)

They travelled to South Devon hoping to build on recent promising performances and began well, setting up good field position and moving the ball for James Flower to touch down.

Sam Dearsley added the conversion and then claimed the second try for himself soon after as the visitors took control, with their pack dominant at every set-piece.

Cutting into the line at speed, the centre took the ball through a ragged defence to score beneath the posts, then converted his own try to make it 14-0.

However, as Winscombe pressed for a third try, Kingsbridge pounced on a loose ball in their own 22 and moved it left to find spacee for winger Adam Morgan to race away and touch down in the corner.

Sam Dearsley runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Sam Dearsley runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Buoyed by the score, the home side further cut the deficit with a well-worked try that saw number eight Freddie Buckle go under the posts and scrum-half Sam Rhymes adding the conversion.

Leading 14-12, Winscombe carried strongly from the restart, but eventually lost the ball in contact.

With their scrum travelling backwards, however, Kingsbridge failed to deal with possession and Winscombe scrum-half Lewis Podpadec pounced on the loose ball and cut across the home defence to race in from 30 metres.

Kingsbridge replied with a Rhymes penalty as the match headed into the final quarter but a well-worked try by Winscombe lock Jack Hodson appeared to put the game to rest.

Aled Corcordan attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Aled Corcordan attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Charging down a defensive kick on halfway, flanker Stuart Warren had the presence of mind to gather the ball and race into the home 22 before sending a pass for Hodson to crash over beneath the posts.

The bonus-point try and Dearsley’s conversion seemed to have ended the game as a contest but Kingsbridge regained possession and quickly moved the ball to their back line who had looked threatening throughout.

Centre Ben Glover showed his pace to race through a tiring visiting defence for an impressive try to set up a tense final few minutes, but Winscombe weathered the storm and secured possession to kick the ball dead and seal a win that moves them comfortably out of the drop zone.