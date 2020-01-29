Rugby: Winscombe overcome Coney Hill for much-needed win

Harry Brean scores his first senior try for Winscombe as the committee look on (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe claimed a much-needed 31-17 win at Western Counties North strugglerrs Coney Hill in Gloucester on Saturday.

Aled Corcoran goes over for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Aled Corcoran goes over for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

They began brightly, but fell behind against the run of play when a driving maul was finished by hooker Ryan Nicholls.

Winscombe replied by working the ball to left winger Harry Brean, who scored his first senior try in the corner on his debut.

But it wasn't long before Coney Hill regained the lead as Joe Hamlin touched down, before flanker Aled Corcoran went over from close range and Sam Dearsley converted.

Number eight Gareth Jones hacked through for the hosts and went under the posts for a converted try to make it 17-12 at the break, but Winscombe gradually took control in the second half.

Will Pearce touches down for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec) Will Pearce touches down for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Will Pearce gathered on halfway and raced through to score by the posts, before Brean crossed for his second try in the left corner to secure the bonus point.

Dearsley converted both tries and scored the last himself after a break on the right.

The win leaves Winscombe in mid-table ahead of a sterner test at high-flying Midsomer Norton, who are currently third.