Rugby: Winscombe look to rebound after Cheltenham loss

Winscombe will look to get their season back on track when they host Old Bristolians on Saturday, following a 36-20 loss at Cheltenham last weekend.

Bradley Harris and Sam Dearsley treaded penalties in the first quarter of the Western Counties North clash as the hosts went 9-3 up.

And Cheltenham scored the first try from a scrum beneath the posts, as Alipate LauLau crossed on the left.

Winscombe began the second half well and saw Dearsley convert a penalty, but as they pushed for another score they let the hosts break and Mike Dodge went over in the corner to make it 19-6.

Owen Howells twice set up Dearsley for tries under the posts, which were both converted, to put Winscombe in front, but Cheltenham showed their class late on.

LauLau crossed again in the corner and Dan Spencer-Tonks skipped through a flat-footed defence to go under the posts against the run of play.