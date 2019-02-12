Rugby: Winscombe tame Truro to climb off bottom

Lewis Podpadec attacks for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe ended their five-match losing streak in Tribute Western Counties West with a 34-7 victory over Cornwall’s capital city team Truro.

Jack Hodson crashes over for one of his two tries for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec) Jack Hodson crashes over for one of his two tries for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec)

Playing down the slope in the first half, they started brightly with Greg Humphrey making early progress after gathering the kick-off.

The hosts managed to maintain good forward momentum and within a few phases of play had broken into the visiting 22 where scrum-half Lewis Podpadec spotted a gap and broke through a ragged defence for the first try.

Centre Sam Dearsley added the conversion and Podpadec, returning to the team after a two-year absence, was instrumental in setting up Winscombe’s second try.

With Truro going backwards after a series of rucks on their five-metre line, Podpadec pounced on a loose ball and fed lock Jack Hodson who crashed over the line from short range.

James Flower attacks for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec) James Flower attacks for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe, playing their most eye-catching rugby of the season, were in no mood to let up and from the restart again moved into the Truro 22 with a series of powerful carries.

A determined Truro defence slowed their advance but when the hosts set up a rolling maul 10 metres from the line it proved unstoppable as flanker Aled Corcoran peeled off and scoring try number three.

A Jim Merryfield penalty from in front of the posts extended Winscombe’s lead before man of the match Hodson crashed over for his second try after a break on the left to make it 27-0 at half-time.

Truro gathered themselves at the start of the second half and made a number of advances into the Winscombe half, which proved fruitless.

Will Thomas breaks for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec) Will Thomas breaks for Winscombe against Truro (pic John Podpadec)

A yellow card to prop Owen Seagrove added to their woes and Winscombe exploited a gap in the Truro defence for centre James Flower to break on a 40-metre run and offload to player-coach Alec Chase to go under the posts.

Dearsley converted, before Truro got a consolation try through Josh Symonds in the corner, which fly-half Craig Williams converted from wide.

After a morale-boosting win, next up for Winscombe is a visit from leaders Sidmouth.