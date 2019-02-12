Rugby: Winscombe tame Truro to climb off bottom
PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 February 2019
Archant
Winscombe ended their five-match losing streak in Tribute Western Counties West with a 34-7 victory over Cornwall’s capital city team Truro.
Playing down the slope in the first half, they started brightly with Greg Humphrey making early progress after gathering the kick-off.
The hosts managed to maintain good forward momentum and within a few phases of play had broken into the visiting 22 where scrum-half Lewis Podpadec spotted a gap and broke through a ragged defence for the first try.
Centre Sam Dearsley added the conversion and Podpadec, returning to the team after a two-year absence, was instrumental in setting up Winscombe’s second try.
With Truro going backwards after a series of rucks on their five-metre line, Podpadec pounced on a loose ball and fed lock Jack Hodson who crashed over the line from short range.
Winscombe, playing their most eye-catching rugby of the season, were in no mood to let up and from the restart again moved into the Truro 22 with a series of powerful carries.
A determined Truro defence slowed their advance but when the hosts set up a rolling maul 10 metres from the line it proved unstoppable as flanker Aled Corcoran peeled off and scoring try number three.
A Jim Merryfield penalty from in front of the posts extended Winscombe’s lead before man of the match Hodson crashed over for his second try after a break on the left to make it 27-0 at half-time.
Truro gathered themselves at the start of the second half and made a number of advances into the Winscombe half, which proved fruitless.
A yellow card to prop Owen Seagrove added to their woes and Winscombe exploited a gap in the Truro defence for centre James Flower to break on a 40-metre run and offload to player-coach Alec Chase to go under the posts.
Dearsley converted, before Truro got a consolation try through Josh Symonds in the corner, which fly-half Craig Williams converted from wide.
After a morale-boosting win, next up for Winscombe is a visit from leaders Sidmouth.