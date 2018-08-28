Rugby: Winscombe well beaten by Tiverton
PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 January 2019
Archant
Winscombe suffered a fourth successive defeat in Western Counties West, going down 26-7 against Tiverton.
Playing up the slope in the first half, the home side began brightly and moved quickly into Tivvy’s 22.
Winscombe kicked a penalty to the corner for a lineout catch and drive, with number eight Will Thomas touching down for the opening score.
Sam Dearsley added an impressive kick from the touchline, in swirling wind, but that was as good as it got for Winscombe.
Tiverton dominated the rest of the first half, exploiting every gap in the home defence to score four tries, three of them converted, for a 26-7 lead.
Conditions worsened in the second half, with heavy rain and sleet falling, but despite long spells of pressure in the visiting 22, Winscombe failed to make any inroads as the scoreline remained unchanged.
Winscombe are set to host leaders Sidmouth on Saturday.
P W D L F A Pts
Sidmouth 17 15 1 1 565 241 75
St Austell 18 14 1 3 409 233 70
Crediton 17 14 1 2 397 248 66
Wellington 16 12 1 3 507 224 58
Tiverton 18 9 1 8 381 340 47
Wadebridge 18 9 0 9 361 438 44
Falmouth 18 8 1 9 321 408 39
Truro 18 6 3 9 331 387 36
Kingsbridgre 18 6 1 11 349 363 34
Saltash 18 6 0 12 264 463 31
Chard 18 5 0 13 302 536 29
Winscombe 17 5 0 12 269 434 26
Bideford 18 4 1 13 287 316 26
Paignton 17 4 1 12 219 331 22