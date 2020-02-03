Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells Archant

Understrength Yatton under-16s put up a fight in their 43-7 loss to Wells.

After a solid start, they fell behind to a counter-attack try and another turnover allowed Wells to go over for a second soon after.

Yatton were punished for a lack of focus from the restart but Bartek Aleksinski made a great break after some good recycled ball to cut through the Wells defence and go under the posts, with Connor Kane converting.

However, Wells added two more tries against the run of play to lead 31-7 at half-time.

Yatton produced a superb defensive effort in the second half, playing uphill, and kept driving forwards despite losing two players to injury.

Captain Fin Skuse led from the front as the pack kept charging, while man of the amtch Josh Moss made a string of tackles in a scrambling defence.

Wells added another try after 20 minutes, though, and went over again after Yatton's scrum-half received a yellow card.