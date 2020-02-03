Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

PUBLISHED: 08:43 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 03 February 2020

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Archant

Understrength Yatton under-16s put up a fight in their 43-7 loss to Wells.

After a solid start, they fell behind to a counter-attack try and another turnover allowed Wells to go over for a second soon after.

Yatton were punished for a lack of focus from the restart but Bartek Aleksinski made a great break after some good recycled ball to cut through the Wells defence and go under the posts, with Connor Kane converting.

However, Wells added two more tries against the run of play to lead 31-7 at half-time.

Yatton produced a superb defensive effort in the second half, playing uphill, and kept driving forwards despite losing two players to injury.

Captain Fin Skuse led from the front as the pack kept charging, while man of the amtch Josh Moss made a string of tackles in a scrambling defence.

Wells added another try after 20 minutes, though, and went over again after Yatton's scrum-half received a yellow card.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Readers debate council’s revised parking strategy

Picture past: epidemics, unemployment and new housing

Burnham Society's pantomime Cinderella. Cinderella (Valerie Hooper) in her coach, drawn by Susan Leigh and Delyse Parsglove, with Gwen Allen (Godmother) and Sandra Day (coachman). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Man left unconscious after attack in Weston bar

The attack happend in Yates. Picture: Google Maps

Thrill rides and new features unveiled as part of pool revamp

Plans have been unveiled for a major expansion of facilities at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Readers debate council’s revised parking strategy

Picture past: epidemics, unemployment and new housing

Burnham Society's pantomime Cinderella. Cinderella (Valerie Hooper) in her coach, drawn by Susan Leigh and Delyse Parsglove, with Gwen Allen (Godmother) and Sandra Day (coachman). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Man left unconscious after attack in Weston bar

The attack happend in Yates. Picture: Google Maps

Thrill rides and new features unveiled as part of pool revamp

Plans have been unveiled for a major expansion of facilities at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Southern League: Beaconsfield 2 Weston 2

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers debate council’s revised parking strategy

Villagers enjoy community event in Banwell

Liz Shayler, Ann Lee and Nancy Hobbs serving refreshments to Scouter John Baker at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24