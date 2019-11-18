Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Yatton improve in latest loss to Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 November 2019

Yatton under-16s attack against Clevedon

Yatton under-16s attack against Clevedon

Archant

Yatton tasted defeat against Clevedon for a second week in successsion on Sunday.

Having lost in the cup seven days earlier, they conceded early tries before Fin Skuse was stopped just short and Fred Salamanca went over.

Ben Clarke sprinted away to add a second try, which was converted by Alfie Coulter, as Yatton trailed 24-12 at the break.

But Clevedon touched down within a minute of the restart and went over again soon after.

Yatton regrouped and a good move was finished off in the corner by winger Matt Bailey.

Poor defensive work let Clevedon in for another try moments later, but Yatton saw Salamanca go over for his second try of the game and Clarke converted.

Clevedon had the final word with another try in the final minutes as they ran out 50-24 winners, but it was a significantly improved display by Yatton as Bailey took their man of the match award.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Mattsson, Richards win blind pairs event at Brean

Mats Mattsson, Tony Richards and club captain Trevor Pitt with the John Smith Trophy at Brean

Somerset docked points for breaching pitch regulations

Somerset take on Essex under the floodlights at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win free tickets to see Ford v Ferrari Le Mans battle from 1960s at Odeon cinema

The film focuses on the Le Mans race of 1966. Picture: Ford v Ferrari.

Woman dies following motorway collision

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists