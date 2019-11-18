Youth Rugby: Yatton improve in latest loss to Clevedon

Yatton under-16s attack against Clevedon Archant

Yatton tasted defeat against Clevedon for a second week in successsion on Sunday.

Having lost in the cup seven days earlier, they conceded early tries before Fin Skuse was stopped just short and Fred Salamanca went over.

Ben Clarke sprinted away to add a second try, which was converted by Alfie Coulter, as Yatton trailed 24-12 at the break.

But Clevedon touched down within a minute of the restart and went over again soon after.

Yatton regrouped and a good move was finished off in the corner by winger Matt Bailey.

Poor defensive work let Clevedon in for another try moments later, but Yatton saw Salamanca go over for his second try of the game and Clarke converted.

Clevedon had the final word with another try in the final minutes as they ran out 50-24 winners, but it was a significantly improved display by Yatton as Bailey took their man of the match award.