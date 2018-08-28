Yatton run out comfortable winners

Yatton 1st XV 33 pts

Weston 12 pts

With heavy rain and gusting wind accompanying the kick-off, Yatton received the ball and Mitch Want broke away and his chip over the defence bounced nicely and the home side had the game’s first seven points on the board within a minute.

The visitors regrouped and using their main strength, their driving maul from close quarters was converted to bring them level.

Weston continued the pressure with the downfield gusting wind and midfield breaks only being snuffed out by desperate chasing tackles from Yatton’s inconsistent defence.

As the rain abated, Yatton had successfully worked their way into Weston’s red zone area, but stubborn defence and Yatton’s decision to ignore further points from a possible penalty conversion in front the posts, saw out the final five minutes with no change in the scoreline.

The slightly more dominant Weston pack began to fade to more of an even forwards contest as the blustery second half developed.

Want’s second try of the afternoon developed from an attacking line-out by Yatton. Jack Edwards’s conversion followed by a back row attack and finished in the corner by Ben Bushell, gave Yatton their third try and a more comfortable lead on the 50-minute mark.

The fourth and bonus point try was again touched down by Bushell as he cut back in and gave the kicker an easier target for the extras.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, Weston’s break across field from the halfway went largely unopposed, but the gusty wind denied them the conversion.

On the final whistle, Want’s last play and hat-trick try and Edwards’ extras, brought to scoreline to a satisfactory home win of 33-12.