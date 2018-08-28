Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yatton run out comfortable winners

PUBLISHED: 10:02 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:02 12 December 2018

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Yatton defeated near neighbours Weston 2nd XI to complete a satisfactory victory.

Yatton 1st XV 33 pts

Weston 12 pts

With heavy rain and gusting wind accompanying the kick-off, Yatton received the ball and Mitch Want broke away and his chip over the defence bounced nicely and the home side had the game’s first seven points on the board within a minute.

The visitors regrouped and using their main strength, their driving maul from close quarters was converted to bring them level.

Weston continued the pressure with the downfield gusting wind and midfield breaks only being snuffed out by desperate chasing tackles from Yatton’s inconsistent defence.

As the rain abated, Yatton had successfully worked their way into Weston’s red zone area, but stubborn defence and Yatton’s decision to ignore further points from a possible penalty conversion in front the posts, saw out the final five minutes with no change in the scoreline.

The slightly more dominant Weston pack began to fade to more of an even forwards contest as the blustery second half developed.

Want’s second try of the afternoon developed from an attacking line-out by Yatton. Jack Edwards’s conversion followed by a back row attack and finished in the corner by Ben Bushell, gave Yatton their third try and a more comfortable lead on the 50-minute mark.

The fourth and bonus point try was again touched down by Bushell as he cut back in and gave the kicker an easier target for the extras.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, Weston’s break across field from the halfway went largely unopposed, but the gusty wind denied them the conversion.

On the final whistle, Want’s last play and hat-trick try and Edwards’ extras, brought to scoreline to a satisfactory home win of 33-12.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More from Weston Mercury

Woman dies after being hit by van

Yesterday, 17:18 Henry Woodsford
Wick Road. Picture: Google

A woman has died today (Wednesday) after she was hit by a van.

Read more

Review: Cinderella − Oh what a pantomime!

Yesterday, 17:13 Karen Richards
The chemistry between Gok and Brian is a winning formula.

It’s that time of year again – oh yes it is! – when flamboyant costumes, dazzling sets and cheesy comedy are the order of the day so, getting into the festive spirit last night (Tuesday), I ventured forth with my 10-year-old son into panto-land at The Bristol Hippodrome.

Read more

Weston well beaten by Radstock in the league

Yesterday, 12:26 Bickell, Dave

Weston were well beaen by Radstock in the Somerset Super League Darts.

Read more

Elves, snowmen and reindeer spotted on Weston’s beach

Yesterday, 15:57 Bickell, Dave
Weston AC Christmas Cracker race.

Weston Athletic Club’s annual Christmas Cracker race took place on Weston beach with more than 2,000 runners taking part.

Read more

Weston runners do the Full Monty

Yesterday, 15:31 Bickell, Dave
Weston Athletic Club.

Weston Athletic Club runners took part in the Full Monty Cute, a hilly 10-mile course in South Somerset.

Read more

P.O.D. to play O2 Academy Bristol

Yesterday, 20:00 Jamie Medwell
P.O.D. Picture: KEVIN BALDES

American nu metal band P.O.D. will perform at the O2 Academy Bristol early next year.

Read more

Weston body builder climbs Snowdon for charity after cancer diagnosis

Yesterday, 19:00 Jamie Medwell
Keiran while undertaking the climb. Picture: Keiran Sage

A Weston body builder with stage two cancer raised £1,000 for charity by climbing Mount Snowdon.

Read more

Gallery PICTURES: Worle High Street Christmas fair

Yesterday, 15:58 Henry Woodsford
Father Christmas and friends at Worle Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit to celebrate businesses and producers in Worle.

Read more

Trophies handed out at Weston Golf Club ladies’ annual dinner

Yesterday, 15:13 Bickell, Dave
Weston Golf Club ladies.

Trophies were presented to Weston Golf Club ladies at their annual dinner.

Read more

Puxton Park receives Christmas tree donation to help with fundraising drive

Yesterday, 15:00 Jamie Medwell
The Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to Puxton Park's Festival Of Trees. Picture: Sub

Weston’s Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to an adventure park to raise money for charity.

Read more

Most Read Sport

Elves, snowmen and reindeer spotted on Weston’s beach

Weston AC Christmas Cracker race.

Weston runners do the Full Monty

Weston Athletic Club.

Trophies handed out at Weston Golf Club ladies’ annual dinner

Weston Golf Club ladies.

Victoria bowlers receive trophies at awards evening

Victoria Bowls Club presentation.

Susan storms to age category success at Bristol Half Marathon

Susan Duncan.

Clevedon well beaten

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists