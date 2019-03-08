Rugby: Yatton achieve one-club identity with new kit

Yatton Rugby Club members in new kit Archant

When Nick Williams took over as chairman of Yatton Rugby Club last year, he said he wanted to create a one-club identity.

A consistent set of playing kit was seen as key to achieving this objective, following the junior section's relocation to an alternative site opposite the Bridge Inn.

And after a lot of hard work by junior chairman Jason Clarke, and the generosity of sponsors, this has been achieved for the 2019/20 season.

Supplied by The Logo Works of Congresbury, the main sponsors of the shirts and shorts are SMG Carpentry, St Austell Brewery, Bolderwood Property and Investments and Stowell Concrete.

Other supporters include PB Design & Developments, Davies Furlong Consulting, The Butchers Arms, The Logo Works, DML Services West, Ashley Skuse Building Services, Kenn Valley Cars and The Butchers Building Services.