Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters show fight against Hornets

Lineout action from Yatton under-16s clash with Hornets Archant

Yatton under-16s put up a fight against Hornets in their latest outing at the weekend.

Playing up the slope in the first half, they held out for 23 minutes before Hornets got the first score.

And although Hornets went over again, Yatton ended the half well as good recycled ball and quick hands sent Josh Moss speeding over out wide to make it 12-5.

Hornets were first on the scoreboard in the second half with a well-worked move and they drove over again from close range.

Yatton refused to throw in the towel, though, and a break from Ben Clarke saw him charge through a number of defenders to claw one back ahead of a frantic finale.

Hornets drove up the pitch from the last play of the game, only for Yatton to steal the ball and break from their five-metre line.

A great run led to a chip and chase, which bounced just out of reach and was recovered by Hornets, who countered to make it 27-12.