Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters show form in Hornets loss

PUBLISHED: 08:42 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 20 January 2020

Yatton under-16s produced some of their best rugby of the season in defeat against Hornets.

After conceding a penalty try, Yatton powered forward only for a turnover to lead to a second Hornets score.

Fred Salamanca found a gap to surge over in reply and excellent passing led to the try of the day as Josh Moss went under the posts.

Hornets crashed over from a driving maul to go 17-10 up at the break and added to their tally soon after the restart.

Yatton's scrum was in fine form, though, and took the ball against the head on several occasions, with some excellent rucking too.

Hornets went over again, following a speculative kick over the Yatton defence, but Alfie Coulter's blindside break and off load sent Cam Fogg in for a terrific try in response.

The closing stages were fiercely competitive and Hornets closed out their 32-15 win from a late penalty as Ben Dooner took Yatton's man of the match award for the third game in a row.

