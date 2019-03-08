Advanced search

Rugby: Yatton under-16s start with win over Winscombe

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 September 2019

Yatton under-16s in action against Winscombe

Yatton under-16s in action against Winscombe

Yatton under-16s began their season with a 43-33 win over Winscombe.

They fell behind within two minutes, but good forward pressure led to the first of three well-taken tries by Cam Fogg.

Winscombe replied with a penalty and try, before prop Fred Salamanca charged over for the hosts.

And although the visitors touched down again, Ben Clarke sliced through to make it 20-19 at half time.

Yatton made a quick start after the restart as Tom Ballard broke to score and Fogg claimed his second try.

But Winscombe replied with two tries and a penalty to edge back into the lead, before Yatton rallied again.

New scrum-half Alfie Coulter scored from the back of a ruck and more forward power sent Fogg over for a third time.

Yatton's Josh Moss, Bartek Aleksinski, Toby Manson and captain Fin Skuse impressed with fine displays throughout.

