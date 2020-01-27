Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters see off St Bernadettes

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes Archant

Yatton under-16s ran out 43-17 winners in heavy rain at St Bernadettes on Sunday.

Ben Clarke spotted a gap to run in his first try and a second followed in similar fashion soon after.

The hosts hit back with a try from their forwards, but Yatton were not phased and great work at the ruck by Joe Galey saw him score out wide, before Clarke completed his hat-trick to make it 26-7 at half-time.

The second half saw Yatton play some great attacking rugby, while also producing superb defence and plenty of turnovers.

Bartek Aleksinski came storming into the line to score the next two tries, but some sloppy play let St Bernadettes go over against the run of play.

After excellent defensive work by Fin Skuse and Clarke, the home side scored again, but Josh Moss scythed through for Yatton's last try before a pass was intercepted for a late consolation.

Adam Foley was Yatton's man of the match.