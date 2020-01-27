Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters see off St Bernadettes

PUBLISHED: 08:11 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 27 January 2020

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes

Archant

Yatton under-16s ran out 43-17 winners in heavy rain at St Bernadettes on Sunday.

Ben Clarke spotted a gap to run in his first try and a second followed in similar fashion soon after.

The hosts hit back with a try from their forwards, but Yatton were not phased and great work at the ruck by Joe Galey saw him score out wide, before Clarke completed his hat-trick to make it 26-7 at half-time.

The second half saw Yatton play some great attacking rugby, while also producing superb defence and plenty of turnovers.

Bartek Aleksinski came storming into the line to score the next two tries, but some sloppy play let St Bernadettes go over against the run of play.

After excellent defensive work by Fin Skuse and Clarke, the home side scored again, but Josh Moss scythed through for Yatton's last try before a pass was intercepted for a late consolation.

Adam Foley was Yatton's man of the match.

Most Read

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

Filming BBC Drama Production in Regent Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Petition to keep Somerset Legion House open

Italian Gardens, a cross planted by Weston's Royal British Legion for every veteran, from Weston and surrounding villages, that gave their lives during the First World War. Lyn Lovell, Sue Packham and Rob Bywaters.

Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Ruben is believed to be in Weston.

Most Read

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

Filming BBC Drama Production in Regent Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Petition to keep Somerset Legion House open

Italian Gardens, a cross planted by Weston's Royal British Legion for every veteran, from Weston and surrounding villages, that gave their lives during the First World War. Lyn Lovell, Sue Packham and Rob Bywaters.

Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Ruben is believed to be in Weston.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters see off St Bernadettes

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes

Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Ruben is believed to be in Weston.

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Singer and guitarist to perform at folk night

Kimpton Folk Festival 2017 - Jez Lowe entertains the crowds.
Drive 24